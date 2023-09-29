x

September 29, 2023

Greece’s New French Warship Hits the Waters, Will Arrive in 2025

September 29, 2023
By The National Herald
(Greek Defense Ministry via AP, FILE)
FILE - In this photo provided by the Greek Defense Ministry, warships take part in a military exercise in Eastern Mediterranean sea, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Greek Defense Ministry via AP, FILE)

ATHENS – After getting a “technical launch” at the Naval Group Shipyard in Lorient, France where it was built, the first of new Kimon-Class FDI HN frigates for Greece will get their official inauguration on Oct. 4.

Greece and France reached a deal in 2022 to help bolster the Hellenic Navy during a time when Turkish provocations were ramping up although there’s been a detente in place now.

Greece signed an agreement with France’s Naval Group and MBDA and Thales to three, plus one option, FDI frigate along with their weapons package and Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) said Naval news.

Not named yet, they will bear the names of famous Admirals as well as Generals who aren’t generally associated with Naval warfare, the fourth – if purchased – likely to bear the name Themistocles, the defense news site said.

https://www.navalnews.com/naval-news/2023/09/greeces-first-fdi-hn-frigate-technically-launched-by-naval-group/

The ceremonial launch done, the official one will also take place in France before French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu and Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, and Hellenic Naval General Staff Vice Admiral Ioannis Drymousis.

The lead ship is expected to join the Greek Fleet in the first months of 2025 because they will first go into service in the French Navy, leaving Greece to take them used and second-hand.

The new ship will be the first new major surface combatant after 25 years when the last Hydra-class (MEKO 200HN) frigate Salamis was commissioned, giving the Greek navy a modern dimension to its arsenal.

The most crucial addition the new frigate will introduce to the fleet is the integration of the ASTER 30 SAM system paired with the cutting-edge SEAFIRE radar, the report said about the advantage of the new vessels.

The new warships have state-of-the-art sensors and weapons capable of facilitating a wide spectrum of modern naval operations and said to make them one of most powerful surface combatants in its class.

The National Herald

