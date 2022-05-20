Greece’s New Campus Cops Won’t Be Allowed On University Grounds

Society

ATHENS – Part of a highly-touted vow to crack down on violence at troubled Greek universities, 400 newly-trained campus security forces won’t actually be allowed on the campuses, but have to patrol outside.

The so-called unarmed University Police, who could wind up facing rock-and-Molotov bomb tossing anarchists who try to take over university grounds and buildings, will be deployed at colleges that have a campus.

But the New Democracy government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who said he would get tough on troublemakers, has backed off after protests from students and academics who don’t want cops inside on school grounds.

The officers will not be posted inside the building of the Athens University of Economics (ASOEE), the historical site of the Athens Polytechnic on Patission Street, nor the Athens Law School, the report said.

There was no indication whether, if trouble erupted inside those buildings or on campus territory, whether the new police would be able to enter or have to stand outside and watch.

The government earlier had revoked a sanctuary law that didn’t allow police to enter university grounds except in extreme cases but there was no report why Mitsotakis’ administration, after lauding the new force, will keep officers outside.