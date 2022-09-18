x

September 18, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 88ºF

Society

Greece’s New Campus Cops Will Patrol Only Outside Grounds

September 18, 2022
By The National Herald
Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos Kontarinis)
Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos Kontarinis, file)

ATHENS – Conceding to protests from academics and students, new unarmed Greek university security forces won’t be allowed onto campuses and left to patrol only outside the schools.

They will, however, be accompanied by police from nearby precincts in a scheme aimed at stopping violence and criminal activity at four colleges, starting with the National Technical University of Athens and the University of Athens.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Civil Protection Ministry, the Hellenic Police and the rectors of the four major universities, said Kathimerini, the New Democracy government backing off plans to put the campus cops inside.

Public Order Minister Takis Theodorikakos said the university police aren’t there to interfere with student factions’ academic events, but only to protect students, lecturers and administrative staff in case of criminal acts, said Kathimerini.

After sometimes violent protests against the presence of campus cops, the government has eased its hardline stance against trying to keep law and order at the often troubled universities.

RELATED

Politics
Tsipras: The Cost of Our Programme Has Been Estimated at 5.6 Billion Euros

THESSALONIKI - The cost of our programme has been estimated at 5.

Society
Energy Bills Push Greeks to Wood-Burning Stoves, Solar Systems
Society
Digital Nomads? Greece Has EU’s Slowest Internet, Costly Too

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Water Βegins Receding in Pakistan’s Worst Flood-Hit South

Floodwaters are receding in Pakistan's worst-hit southern Sindh province, officials said Friday, a potentially bright sign in an ongoing crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the impoverished South Asian country.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings