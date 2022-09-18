Greece’s New Campus Cops Will Patrol Only Outside Grounds

Society

ATHENS – Conceding to protests from academics and students, new unarmed Greek university security forces won’t be allowed onto campuses and left to patrol only outside the schools.

They will, however, be accompanied by police from nearby precincts in a scheme aimed at stopping violence and criminal activity at four colleges, starting with the National Technical University of Athens and the University of Athens.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Civil Protection Ministry, the Hellenic Police and the rectors of the four major universities, said Kathimerini, the New Democracy government backing off plans to put the campus cops inside.

Public Order Minister Takis Theodorikakos said the university police aren’t there to interfere with student factions’ academic events, but only to protect students, lecturers and administrative staff in case of criminal acts, said Kathimerini.

After sometimes violent protests against the presence of campus cops, the government has eased its hardline stance against trying to keep law and order at the often troubled universities.