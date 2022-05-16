x

May 16, 2022

Greece’s New Campus Cops Ready to Patrol University Grounds

May 16, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rebapis, file)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rebapis, file)

ATHENS – Just in time to deal with rising violence at Greek universities, a 400-strong cadre of new unarmed security forces will be deployed on campus grounds to try to stop it.

It wasn’t said how that would be accomplished given that anarchists are regularly beating back even riot police as the anti-establishment crowd has been trying to take over parts of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki again after holding an area for 34 years without recourse.

The special guards who will staff the new police corps permanently stationed at universities will be granted a two-week leave before assuming their duties, said Kathimerini.

The campus police will be in charge of keeping the peace at Aristotle University, the National Technical University of Athens campus in Zografou, the campus of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens in Zografou, and the Athens University of Economics and Business.

While it’s been months in the coming, it still hasn’t been determined how the structure will operate, the report said, that needing a decree by the minsters of Citizen’s Protection and Education.

When completed, it will have to receive approval from the Council of State, the state’s highest administrative court, which has already ruled that the campus police force does not violate academic freedom and the self-governing legal status of the institutions.

