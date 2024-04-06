Greece’s National Holiday at Annunciation of Easton, PA

Events

EASTON, PA – The community of the Annunciation of the Theotokos in the town of Easton, PA, celebrated the anniversary of the start of the Greek Revolution. The presiding priest, Father Konstantinos Papadopoulos, offered greetings to the Community through The National Herald, statting that, “once again, we celebrated on March 25th the Annunciation of the Theotokos and the independence of our homeland. Our church, adorned with beautiful flowers, reminds us of the Virgin Mary who agreed to become the Mother of God. Following the tradition of the Annunciation community, several parishioners went to Easton center to raise the glorious blue and white flag. The rain was strong but we all thought about how minimal our [discomfort] was compared to the sacrifices made by the heroes of 1821. ‘Freedom or Death’ was their motto. With joy and emotion, we sang the National Anthem and prayed to God to again present us ‘lions of the faith’, like those heroes who remain immortal in history. We will also participate in the parade in Philadelphia to complete paying tribute to our beloved homeland which never dies. Many years to all and long live Greece. Long live March 25th.”

Greek school teacher Maria Grigoras emphasized that “in the harsh context of globalization, the education of our children, especially of the Greek-American community, is a special challenge for me as well as for all the teacher-mothers. It is my great honor to be a small part of this unique and special education generously offered to us by the Greek language and the unique Greek culture. I would like to say a big bravo to every Greek family in the Omogenia for the great efforts they make to keep the torch of our tradition always lit.” She also praised the community’s children for their Greek school participation, concluding with “long live our Greece. Long live our Orthodoxy. Many years to all filled with health to all families.”

Teacher Kelly Karaminas said, “March 25th is a particularly important date for Hellenism, as we celebrate the Annunciation of the Theotokos, as well as our national independence. The students and the teaching staff of our school celebrated in their own unique and excellent way the double celebration of March 25th. With poems, beautiful songs, and dances, they honored the heroes of 1821, highlighting the flame of the Greek heart and filled the souls of teachers, parents, and all present with pride and emotion. Also, our church held a commemorative event for the heroes of 1821 by raising the blue and white flag in Istos Square. Long live March 25th. Long live Greece.” The president of the Parish Council, Dennis Gouskos, spoke about the festive events of the parish, saying, “every year, as March 25th approaches, we embrace all the celebratory events, begin with our parish’s feast day. Our Greek school honored the true meaning of the Annunciation and celebrated Greek Independence Day. Celebrations followed with the gathering in the town center of Easton to witness the hoisting of the Greek flag… our flag will wave for a week, symbolizing the independence of Greece. In addition, our church will participate for the first time in the annual parade in Philadelphia on April 7. As president, I am delighted that we can celebrate both the religious and historical celebrations of March 25th. The continuation of this heritage is crucial for the development of our church and for the generations to come.”