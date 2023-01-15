Greece’s Minimum Wage Will Be Raised, Just Before Elections

Politics

ATHENS – The minimum wage in Greece that was held down for years under austerity measures attached to international bailouts will be raised again, this time just ahead of national elections coming sometime in the spring.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy government undercut major rival SYRIZA’s promise to raise the wage to 800 euros ($867) if elected, the Conservatives said considering making it 780 euros ($846) on April 1.

A panel of researchers will now draw up a report for an assessment and send recommendations to the Centre for Planning and Economic Research, which is tasked with producing an outline, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency ANA-MPA.

The minimum wage, already raised previously by New Democracy after being held down during SYRIZA’s 4 ½ year reign that ended with defeat to the Conservatives in July, 2019 snap elections, is now 713 euros ($773.)