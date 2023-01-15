x

January 15, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Politics

Greece’s Minimum Wage Will Be Raised, Just Before Elections

January 15, 2023
By The National Herald
Labour and Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Thanassis Dimopoulos)
FILE - Labour and Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Thanassis Dimopoulos)

ATHENS – The minimum wage in Greece that was held down for years under austerity measures attached to international bailouts will be raised again, this time just ahead of national elections coming sometime in the spring.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy government undercut major rival SYRIZA’s promise to raise the wage to 800 euros ($867) if elected,  the Conservatives said considering making it 780 euros ($846) on April 1.

A panel of researchers will now draw up a report for an assessment and send recommendations to the Centre for Planning and Economic Research, which is tasked with producing an outline, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency ANA-MPA.

The minimum wage, already raised previously by New Democracy after being held down during SYRIZA’s 4 ½ year reign that ended with defeat to the Conservatives in July, 2019 snap elections, is now 713 euros ($773.)

RELATED

Society
UN Wants Greece to Drop Charges Against 24 Refugee Workers

MYTILENE - Although a Greek court rejected charges against 24 aid workers and volunteers of human smuggling – for saving the lives of refugees – and sent the case back to prosecutors, the United Nations wants it dropped.

Society
Sixty Million Euros Allocated to Eastern Macedonia-Thrace Cultural Monuments and Sites
Politics
SYRIZA MP Achtsioglou Criticizes Gov’t over Ex-king’s Death and Funeral

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

In Alabama, Tornadoes Rattle Historic Civil Rights Community

Zakiya Sankara-Jabar’s cellphone buzzed relentlessly as a deadly storm system that spawned tornadoes throughout the U.

ATHENS – The minimum wage in Greece that was held down for years under austerity measures attached to international bailouts will be raised again, this time just ahead of national elections coming sometime in the spring.

Greek ingredients can elevate even the simplest of weeknight meals, such as the following recipes for chicken.

BEIJING — The World Health Organization has appealed to China to keep releasing information about its wave of COVID-19 infections after the government announced nearly 60,000 deaths since early December following weeks of complaints it was failing to tell the world what was happening.

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine — In a Ukrainian hospital ward for wounded soldiers, where daylight barely penetrates, a father talks to his injured son for hours.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.