Society

ATHENS – The 8-billion euro ($8.45 billion) development turning Athens’ abandoned Hellinikon International Airport into a 650-acre mix of high-end residences, hotels, malls, marina, and casino – the development is named ‘Ellinikon’ – has begun to show signs of sprouting.

While there had been preliminary work, the most noticeable evidence that what’s rubble is being turned into what the Greek development company Lamda envisions as ’“green dream’ mega-city is the foundation of a luxury tower.

The 50-story structure will be along the coastline but, along with other development there, separated from the major site by a highway that won’t be put underground to create a seamless approach to the sea.

Within three years, it will also feature around 10,000 upmarket beachfront homes and apartments, a Mandarin Oriental hotel, a state-of-the-art sports complex, a private school, cultural and entertainment centers, a sprawling beach and a 21,527,580 square foot park near the Saronic Gulf.

In a feature, Forbes magazine became the latest news site to detail the hopes the project – Europe’s biggest – will add to transformation of the so-called Athens Riviera occupied by private businesses controlling access to beaches.

“Visitors to Athens Greece will soon have to add one more destination to their must-see list: The Ellinikon which, among other things, will be home to Europe’s largest coastal park, virtually doubling the amount of greenspace in Athens,” the report said – although the entire property was originally supposed to be only a park.

The magazine said that Lamda Development CEO Odisseas Athanasiou, whose company bought out foreign investors for the project that was blocked for 4 ½ years by the former ruling former Radical Left SYRIZA envisions a sustainable mega-city.

“This place used to be 70 percent cement and soon it will be 70 percent green. It is going to change the whole microclimate of the area. And, because we get to start from scratch, we can build a 15-minute city where you can be anywhere you need to be within 15 minutes,” he said of a so-called Green Dream.

The magazine said that Ellinikon will use sustainable LEED-certified next generation construction to turn former runways and 2004 Olympic Games sites since abandoned into park benches and green space.

“The dedicated efforts at reuse mean most of the demolition materials remain on site, to be regenerated rather than trucked offsite and dumped elsewhere,” already in evidence at the Ellinikon Experience exhibition giving a preview of what’s coming.

“We don’t want to just offer shopping. For example, in one of our malls, Golden Hall, we have a museum for the Olympic Games, an aquarium, and an adventure-land for families,” he said.

The Mandarin Oriental Athens Hotel and Luxury Residences will be situated along the coastal front of The Ellinikon and is set to open in the summer of 2027, and the foundation for the Riviera Tower has recently been laid.

The 5-Star hotel will offer 123 rooms and suites, along with 17 luxury branded residences, all with breathtaking views of the Saronic Gulf and direct access to the sea, on a public beach being leased in violation of the Constitution.

The first phase is expected to be finished by the end of 2026 consisting of the Riviera Tower that’s already essentially sold out – mainly to wealthy foreigners – the Riviera Mall, the two luxury hotels, including the Hard Rock Integrated Resort Complex with a casino, and beachfront homes.

Greece’s 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis changed the original plans to make the area Europe’s largest urban park into a commercial development seen bringing scores of thousands of jobs.

But the park will still be larger than London’s Hyde Park and feature a pond in the center of the site, a tunnel taking what’s now a surface-level road underground to make use of the space freed from traffic.

The Ellinikon Experience Center and Park has interactive displays and features such as a zen garden, a water maze, a forest playground, and a pavilion showing a video and providing a look at what’s coming.