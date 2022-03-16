Greece’s Mariupol Diplomat Arrives at the City of Zaporizhzhia

Politics

ATHENS – Greece’s Consul General in Mariupol, Manolis Androulakis, has safely arrived at the city of Zaporizhzhia, where he will stay overnight, said Greek diplomatic sources on Wednesday.

The operation for the safe evacuation of Greek Consul General in Mariupol Manolis Androulakis and staff from the city’s branch of the Organization for Security & Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) had began on Tuesday.This operation includes many family members, and is being carried out in close cooperation with OSCE, sources had noted.

They will continue heading west on Thursday, they added.