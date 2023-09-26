x

September 26, 2023

Greece’s Largest Wind Power Project Partially Operating on Evia Island

September 26, 2023
By The National Herald
Germany Energy
FILE - Wind turbines produce power during sundown. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

ATHENS – Greece’s push to find alternative energy sources and further wean off reliance on Russian supplies in the wake of that country’s invasion of Russia is turning more toward wind farms, the biggest project now working on the island of Evia.

That island had seen almost half its territory destroyed in 2021 summer wildfires amid allegations, never proved, that it was partially due to arson to clear land for wind towers that critics don’t want there.

The 330 Megawatt (MW) Kafireas II project is being developed by Greek renewables developer Terna Energy, and is already partially operational on the island after being completed earlier this year.

The company now has 1.22 Gigawatt (GW) of installed capacity, of which 1.09GW is connected and operational, said a report in Wind Power which catalogs developments in the field.

First power at the onshore wind farm was achieved in 2022 after an installation operation which included Hellenic Cables laying transmission lines between Euboea island, where the wind farm is located, and Greece’s mainland.

https://www.windpowermonthly.com/article/1838559/terna-energy-completes-construction-greeces-largest-wind-farm

Kafireas II’s costs are estimated at $550 million according to Windpower Intelligence, the data and research division of Windpower Monthly and a sister project – the 154MW Kafireas – which came online in 2019, also on Evia.

Greece currently has 4.7GW of installed wind capacity, all of it onshore, according to Windpower Intelligence, Windpower Monthly’s data and research division, not yet capitalizing on the prevalent offshore winds on other islands.

