x

January 16, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 28ºF

ATHENS ºF

Society

Greece’s Holy Synod of Catholic Bishops Oppose Same-Sex Marriage 

January 16, 2024
By The National Herald
LGBTQ+ community heart with hands united
(Photo: freepik.com/@ rawpixel.com)

ATHENS – Joining the Greek Orthodox Church’s opposition to a same-sex marriage and adoption bill destined for Parliament, the Holy Synod of Catholic Bishops has also denounced the measure.

In a statement, the Bishops expressed their opposition to “the argument that invokes equal rights between citizens,” asserting that “the heterosexual couple and the same-sex couple are different realities.”

They further commented, “This proposal represents a setback to our legal culture, a decline in morals and culture as a whole. It marks a point of regression for Greek society, as any society aspiring to be humane is the result of arrogance and self-centeredness, which knows no limits to individual desire and will.”

The Bishops argued that this bill would disrupt the traditional family model and “deprive children of the right to live with both a father and a mother, denying the concept of father and mother, which is essential to the human psyche. It also denies children knowledge of their origin and identity, introducing a new mentality and mindset into education and our country’s schools.”

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated his intention to present the bill, although there is significant opposition within his ruling New Democracy party. Some lawmakers may choose to abstain from voting rather than take a clear position against or in favor of the bill.

The major opposition party, SYRIZA, had considered presenting its own proposal, but their new leader, Stefanos Kasselakis, a Greek-American who had to travel to the United States to marry his partner, American nurse Tyler McBeth, announced his support for Mitsotakis’ bill, albeit with reservations.

One point of contention is that the bill does not allow same-sex couples who have married in a civil ceremony to have children through a surrogate mother; instead, they can only adopt. Kasselakis mentioned that he and his partner had wanted to use a surrogate.

Mitsotakis, in a televised address, expressed his desire for marriage equality but indicated opposition to allowing surrogate mothers or “women becoming child production engines on demand,” stating that such an outcome is not feasible.

The Bishops declared that “the conscientious Christian, the consistent Catholic believer, and any citizen of goodwill” cannot endorse or accept “the socially harmful provisions” of this legislative initiative. It’s important to note that Catholics make up only about 3% of the country’s population, with 97% identifying with the Greek Orthodox Church.

RELATED

Society
Murders of Pregnant Women in Greece Bring Calls for Femicide Law

ATHENS - The killings of two pregnant women in Greece have reignited calls for femicide to be recognized as a distinct criminal offense following a previous wave of spousal and partner killings and violence against women.

Politics
Former Neo-Nazi Golden Dawn Spokesperson Resigns from Athens Municipal Council
Society
Greek Police Probing Russian Smugglers in Greek Mobster Leader’s Killing

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

President Says Iceland Faces Daunting Period after Lava from Volcano Destroys Homes in Fishing Town

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland’s president said the country is battling “tremendous forces of nature” after molten lava from a volcano in the island’s southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik.

NEW YORK – Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center hosts the art exhibition opening All You Need Is Greece in New York by Greek artist Caroline Rovithi, Saturday, January 20, 6 PM.

Nestled in a valley among lush mountains and the cobalt-blue Caribbean Sea, Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines unlocks a new island destination for Sandals Resorts guests.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday passed up a chance to intervene in the debate over bathrooms for transgender students, rejecting an appeal from an Indiana public school district.

RIVERHEAD, N.Y.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.