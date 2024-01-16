Greece’s Holy Synod of Catholic Bishops Oppose Same-Sex Marriage 

Society

ATHENS – Joining the Greek Orthodox Church’s opposition to a same-sex marriage and adoption bill destined for Parliament, the Holy Synod of Catholic Bishops has also denounced the measure.

In a statement, the Bishops expressed their opposition to “the argument that invokes equal rights between citizens,” asserting that “the heterosexual couple and the same-sex couple are different realities.”

They further commented, “This proposal represents a setback to our legal culture, a decline in morals and culture as a whole. It marks a point of regression for Greek society, as any society aspiring to be humane is the result of arrogance and self-centeredness, which knows no limits to individual desire and will.”

The Bishops argued that this bill would disrupt the traditional family model and “deprive children of the right to live with both a father and a mother, denying the concept of father and mother, which is essential to the human psyche. It also denies children knowledge of their origin and identity, introducing a new mentality and mindset into education and our country’s schools.”

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated his intention to present the bill, although there is significant opposition within his ruling New Democracy party. Some lawmakers may choose to abstain from voting rather than take a clear position against or in favor of the bill.

The major opposition party, SYRIZA, had considered presenting its own proposal, but their new leader, Stefanos Kasselakis, a Greek-American who had to travel to the United States to marry his partner, American nurse Tyler McBeth, announced his support for Mitsotakis’ bill, albeit with reservations.

One point of contention is that the bill does not allow same-sex couples who have married in a civil ceremony to have children through a surrogate mother; instead, they can only adopt. Kasselakis mentioned that he and his partner had wanted to use a surrogate.

Mitsotakis, in a televised address, expressed his desire for marriage equality but indicated opposition to allowing surrogate mothers or “women becoming child production engines on demand,” stating that such an outcome is not feasible.

The Bishops declared that “the conscientious Christian, the consistent Catholic believer, and any citizen of goodwill” cannot endorse or accept “the socially harmful provisions” of this legislative initiative. It’s important to note that Catholics make up only about 3% of the country’s population, with 97% identifying with the Greek Orthodox Church.