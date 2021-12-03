x

December 3, 2021

Greece’s High Court Rules Mandatory COVID Shots Legal

December 3, 2021
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – The government can legally require COVID-19 vaccinations, Greece’s highest administrative court, The Council of State,  said in a ruling that they do not violate the country’s Constitution.

The decision also stated that health care workers – who are required to be inoculated – have a constitutional obligation to take the shots in a health crisis as a sign of social solidarity.

A small segment of them, however,  have still refused and been suspended without pay but Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has not moved to make shots a requirement except for the over-60 group, beginning Jan. 16, 2022.

He hasn’t extended that to other public workers, including the police where most officers have refused to be vaccinated, although he has the authority to do so, reluctant to pull the trigger, however.

The ruling followed an appeal against the government decision by several professional groups, including the Fire Service’s Special Disaster Management Unit (EMAK), the National Center for Emergency Care (EKAV) and the Public Hospital Workers Federation (POEDIN) said Kathimerini.

The government now is said to be considering making shots compulsory for other sectors as the pandemic has worsened, spread by anti-vaxxers who are even infecting the fully vaccinated now.

 

 

