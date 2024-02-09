Greece’s Golden Visa Threshold May Rise Again Over Rents, Housing

Politics

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis answered a question from PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis about what the government plans to do about the housing crisis on Friday, February 9, 2024. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Greece’s government is mulling whether to raise the threshold for rich foreigners to obtain Golden Visa residency permits and passports from 500,000 euros to 800,000 euros that has seen investors scooping up multiple properties, creating a shortage of housing and driving up rents.

Many of the units bought were said to be turned into short-term rental use on platforms such as Airbnb, emptying neighborhoods of long-time residents and spiking rents, and attention turned toward gentrifying less popular areas.

The benchmark had been raised from 250,000 euros in most places because it was so low for wealthy foreigners, especially Chinese, that they were buying a number of properties at once to derive income from renting them out.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he’s considering lifting the minimum investment because many Greeks are being driven out, or priced out, of where they live and there’s not enough housing.

That was in answering a question from PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis about what the government plans to do about the housing crisis, amid reports about trying to make some of 650,000 empty or abandoned units liveable.