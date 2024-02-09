x

February 9, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Politics

Greece’s Golden Visa Threshold May Rise Again Over Rents, Housing

February 9, 2024
By The National Herald
[367116] ΩΡΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΣΤΗΝ ΒΟΥΛΗ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis answered a question from PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis about what the government plans to do about the housing crisis on Friday, February 9, 2024. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Greece’s government is mulling whether to raise the threshold for rich foreigners to obtain Golden Visa residency permits and passports from 500,000 euros to 800,000 euros that has seen investors scooping up multiple properties, creating a shortage of housing and driving up rents.

Many of the units bought were said to be turned into short-term rental use on platforms such as Airbnb, emptying neighborhoods of long-time residents and spiking rents, and attention turned toward gentrifying less popular areas.

The benchmark had been raised from 250,000 euros in most places because it was so low for wealthy foreigners, especially Chinese, that they were buying a number of properties at once to derive income from renting them out.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he’s considering lifting the minimum investment because many Greeks are being driven out, or priced out, of where they live and there’s not enough housing.

That was in answering a question from PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis about what the government plans to do about the housing crisis, amid reports about trying to make some of 650,000 empty or abandoned units liveable.

RELATED

Society
Not Enough Doctors, Staff, Greek Children’s Hospital Stops Surgeries

ATHENS - Despite an accelerating economy, Greece’s health sector is still so understaffed that the Aglaia Kyriakou children’s hospital said it won’t be able to perform surgeries on a regular basis because of a shortage of doctors and aides.

Politics
Mitsotakis Will Meet Protesting Greek Farmers Demanding More Aid
Politics
Weber: The Recovery is Here, and if I Can Be very Honest Greece Is Doing much Better than Germany

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Search Resumes at Charred Home After Shootout and Fire Left 2 Officers Hurt and 6 People Missing (Vid)

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities were searching the charred remains of a suburban Philadelphia home Thursday morning, a day after a shootout and fire left two police officers wounded and at least six people unaccounted for.

ATHENS - Greece’s government is mulling whether to raise the threshold for rich foreigners to obtain Golden Visa residency permits and passports from 500,000 euros to 800,000 euros that has seen investors scooping up multiple properties, creating a shortage of housing and driving up rents.

TOKYO — Seiji Ozawa, the Japanese conductor who amazed audiences with the lithe physicality of his performances during three decades at the helm of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, has died, his management office said Friday.

NEW YORK — The confrontation begins with police officers ordering a group of migrants to leave a bustling Times Square block.

According to a Maximize Market Research report, the global mushroom market is projected to reach $105.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.