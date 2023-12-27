x

December 27, 2023

Greece’s Golden Visa Hot Ticket for Rich Foreigners Wanting Residency

December 27, 2023
By The National Herald
Photo: AP/EU
FILE - Different visas and stamps in a passport - travel background. (Photo: AP/EU)

ATHENS – Despite complaints it has led to the emptying of city neighborhoods in favor of short-term tourist rentals and spiked rents, Greece is going full speed ahead on selling Golden Visas to rich foreigners.

Those have a 5-year renewable residency permit, for families too, and European Union passports in return for investing at least 500,000 euros ($552,680) in property in the most popular areas of the country but half elsewhere.

Favored heavily by the Chinese, the program received a record 7,752 applications  in 2023 by the end of November, said Schengenvisainfo.com, a 78 percent increase compared to all of 2022.

So far though, only 20 percent have been approved, with Turks second in applications but the numbers have made the Greek Golden Visa the most sought after in the world, despite critics saying it’s open to money laundering.

Greece has benefited from other countries giving up their programs, particularly Ireland and Portugal and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government doubled the threshold in most areas as investors were scooping up multiple properties and turning them into lucrative, short-term rentals.

In addition, the report revealed that for the first time since August last year, the total number of pending requests decreased slightly in November, from 27,512 to 27,045 but it remains a hot item. Other applicants were from Lebanon, Iran, the United States and Egypt.

The statistics from the Ministry revealed that 6,405 nationals from China and 618 from Turkey acquired residency in the Hellenic Republic via Residency by Investment scheme.

PASOK-KINAL Socialist leader Nikos Androulakis said it’s time to abolish the scheme because it led to a shortage of available apartments for Greeks and drove up rents even in lesser-income areas.

“The government thinks it is dealing with the problem by raising the golden visa threshold to 500,000 euros ($551,216) in Athens, while leaving, for example, the limit at 250,000 ($275,608) in Piraeus. Is there anything in downtown Athens that hasn’t been bought?” he asked.

 

