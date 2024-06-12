x

June 12, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 71ºF

ATHENS 92ºF

Economy

Greece’s GDP Rises 2.1% in Q1 2024

June 12, 2024
By Athens News Agency
euros euro money
Euro banknotes. (Photo: Ibrahim Boran/Unsplash)

ATHENS – Greece’s GDP rose 2.1% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the corresponding quarter of 2023, reaching €56.637 billion at current prices, according to provisional data announced by the Hellenic Statistical Authority on Friday. The national statistics service reported that GDP increased by 0.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

The 2.1% annual increase in GDP was attributed to the following changes:

– Total final consumption expenditure increased by 1.1% (household consumption increased by 2.2%, while General Government consumption decreased by 4%).
– Private investment (gross fixed capital investment) rose 2.9%.
– Exports of goods and services declined by 5.7%. Exports of goods fell 8.8%, while exports of services rose 1.5%.
– Imports of goods and services increased by 3.1%. Imports of goods rose 2.5%, while imports of services rose 4.8%.

The changes relative to the fourth quarter of 2023 were attributed to the following:

– Total final consumption expenditure increased by 0.2% (household consumption increased by 0.2%, while General Government consumption decreased by 2.7%).
– Private investment (gross fixed capital investment) increased by 7.1%.
– Exports of goods and services decreased by 2.4%. Exports of goods fell 2.7%, while exports of services rose 0.5%.
– Imports of goods and services dropped 0.6%. Imports of goods fell 1.7%, while imports of services rose 2.1%.

RELATED

Society
Greece’s Coast Guard to Acquire 11 Patient Transfer Boats in €6.6M Deal

ATHENS - Greece's Coast Guard will acquire 11 boats for patient transfers to hospitals following an agreement signed on Monday by Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Minister Christos Stylianides and Norsafe Life-Saving Equipment Hellas General Manager Ioannis Georgiadis.

Economy
Veneti Completes Acquisition of Dodoni Ice Cream
Society
Stuck on Tarmac in Athens Heat Wave, Passengers Take off their Clothes

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Thefts of Charging Cables Pose Yet Another Obstacle to Appeal of Electric Vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — Just before 2 a.

ATHENS - Dimitris Melissanidis, the most influential owner in the history of AEK Athens FC, announced on Monday that he will step down, transferring his majority stake to shipowner Marios Iliopoulos.

ATHENS - Greece's Coast Guard will acquire 11 boats for patient transfers to hospitals following an agreement signed on Monday by Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Minister Christos Stylianides and Norsafe Life-Saving Equipment Hellas General Manager Ioannis Georgiadis.

ATHENS - The digital application "mAIGreece" is now live and available for visitors traveling to and within Greece, as announced on Monday.

ATHENS - Greece's GDP rose 2.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.