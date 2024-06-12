Greece’s GDP Rises 2.1% in Q1 2024

Economy

ATHENS – Greece’s GDP rose 2.1% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the corresponding quarter of 2023, reaching €56.637 billion at current prices, according to provisional data announced by the Hellenic Statistical Authority on Friday. The national statistics service reported that GDP increased by 0.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

The 2.1% annual increase in GDP was attributed to the following changes:

– Total final consumption expenditure increased by 1.1% (household consumption increased by 2.2%, while General Government consumption decreased by 4%).

– Private investment (gross fixed capital investment) rose 2.9%.

– Exports of goods and services declined by 5.7%. Exports of goods fell 8.8%, while exports of services rose 1.5%.

– Imports of goods and services increased by 3.1%. Imports of goods rose 2.5%, while imports of services rose 4.8%.

The changes relative to the fourth quarter of 2023 were attributed to the following:

– Total final consumption expenditure increased by 0.2% (household consumption increased by 0.2%, while General Government consumption decreased by 2.7%).

– Private investment (gross fixed capital investment) increased by 7.1%.

– Exports of goods and services decreased by 2.4%. Exports of goods fell 2.7%, while exports of services rose 0.5%.

– Imports of goods and services dropped 0.6%. Imports of goods fell 1.7%, while imports of services rose 2.1%.