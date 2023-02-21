x

Greece’s First Streptococcus A Death Takes 6-Year-Old Girl

February 21, 2023
By The National Herald
Photo: EKAV (FILE)
Photo: EKAV (FILE)

THESSALONIKI – A 6-year-old girl became the first victim of Streptococcus A in Greece, passing away at Ippokrateio Thessaloniki Hospital in the country’s second-largest city, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

The state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA said the agency reported the incident to the European Centre for Disease Prevention & Control (ECDC) for logging as it’s tracking cases.

EODY said that, “This is the first case of death by streptococcus A, following the sharp rise of cases reported in Europe, and epidemiological data does not indicate there is concern for the country’s public health”.

The girl was intubated by ambulance paramedics and taken to the hospital after having developed high fever for two days which kept rising and she became short of breath and suffered a cardiac arrest and septic shock, the report said.

The ECDC indicated the EODY report revealed that a blood culture revealed the invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS – Streptococcus pyogenes) found in the recent outbreak of cases in the United Kingdom and other European countries. EODY said the case didn’t give cause for concern of a greater outbreak in Greece.

