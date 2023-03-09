x

March 9, 2023

Greece’s Eurovision Runner-Up Sues Over ERT Selection, Put On Hold

March 9, 2023
By The National Herald
(EUROKINISSI/DIMITROPOULOS SOTIRIS)

ATHENS – A Greek court said it couldn’t rule in time ahead of the May Eurovision song contest, setting aside for now a suit a suit brought by singer Melissa Mantzoukis, who finished second in a selection led by state broadcaster ERT.

That means the winner, Greek-Danish singer Victor Vernicos will be the country’s entry in Liverpool, which is hosting the kitschy event in place of Ukraine, dealing with an ongoing Russian invasion.

The site WiWiBloggs said that while Vernicos will go ahead and sing his song, What They Say, the court declining to give Mantzoukis a temporary injunction which could have left Greece without an entry.

https://wiwibloggs.com/2023/03/08/greek-court-denies-melissa-mantzoukis-temporary-injunction-eurovision-claim/276235/

The case won’t be taken up until after the event but a train tragedy that killed 57 people saw ERT delay releasing a video of Vernicos’ entry that was picked over six competitors in an international selection that short-listed three of them.

Both an ERT-formed jury panel (made up of media and music professionals) and an audience committee (sampling Eurovision viewers by age range) judged all three songs and picked Vernicos, the site said.

Mantzoukis requested the full results of the selection and raised questions as she dominated dominated the audience committee but Vernicos won by enough in the jury panel to overtake her, no explanation given.

She wanted answers as to whether the two committees used different voting methods to reach a score and noted that the third finalists, Maria Maragou and Antonia Kaouri withdrew late but were still included in the calculations.

Speaking on TV show Super Katerina, Melissa’s lawyer said that her score was unfairly dragged down by the ERT committee but the broadcaster hasn’t commented on the case so far.

Parts of the entries have been leaked online and show that Vernicos’ song appears to be a guitar ballad while Mantzoukis Liar is what the site called a “sassy pop banger,” the type that generally endears itself to Eurovision voters.

ERT received 106 submissions but of the semi-final seven there was notable omission who didn’t even get that far, the site said – Greek-American songstress Evangelia who’s had a series of hits, no reason given why she was left out.

In a TikTok video to fans she revealed she wasn’t being considered, after in January sharing a preview of her new song, Pali, which she said was one of the entries that she had submitted to ERT.

 

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

