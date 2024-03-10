x

Greece’s Eurobank Sees Profits Jump 69.4 Percent, Rising Through 2026

March 10, 2024
By The National Herald
ATHENS – After shedding bad loans to collection agencies and getting 50 billion euros ($54.62 billion) in state bailouts, Greece’s banks have returned to profitability, Eurobank’s revenues rising 69.4 percent in 2023 to 1.47 billion euros ($1.61 billion.)

The bank said it will reach 1.6 billion euros ($1.75 billion) in 2026. “In a lower interest rates environment, Eurobank aims to generate resilient returns to shareholders, which will be further enhanced by the full integration of Hellenic Bank in Cyprus,” it added.

The payout ratio will gradually increase to about 50 percent of profits in 2026, from about 25 percent this year, Eurobank added, said Reuters, noting that Greek banks have been working to reduce a pile of non-performing credit.

https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/greeces-eurobank-posts-114-billion-euros-net-profit-2023-2024-03-07/

Greek banks were teetering during a 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis that saw them buried under a mountain of bad loans with people unable to pay because of big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.

Bad loans were sold off to so-called vulture collectors who are still hounding people to pay, buying the non-performing loans for pennies on the dollar and whomping up interest to recoup their investment.

The non-performing exposure ratio was 3.5 percent at the end of 2023, down from 5.2 percent in 2022. Net interest income came in at 2.17 billion euros ($2.37 billion) in 2023,  a 47 percent annual rise, on high interest rates and a recovering Greek economy.

