November 3, 2023

Greece’s Electricity Company PPC Buys Electronics Retailer Kotsovolos

November 3, 2023
By The National Herald
ATHENS – Moving into private business, Greece’s biggest power utility Public Power Corp (PPC) has signed a 200 million euro ($212.87 million) deal with British electricals retailer to buy Greece’s retailer Kotsovolos, which specializes in electronics as well as appliances.

PPC said the deal was a “transformation move, in a market that is changing globally” and with the acquisition it advances even faster in its transformation into an integrated provider of products and services,” reported Reuters.

PPC was founded in 1950 and has been listed on the Athens Stock Exchange since 2001. It is the leading electricity generation and supply company in Greece, with activities in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity to consumers.

PPC acquired Enel Romania from the Italian Enel group for 1.24 billion euros ($1.32 billion) in October in further expansion and diversification of its holdings after the government in 2021 gave up a majority stake.

The government went from 51.12 percent to 34.12 percent, held by the state’s sovereign wealth fund, the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations (HCAP) which privatized the company.

