x

December 27, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Society

Greece’s Electricity Company Investing in Offshore Wind Power Farms

December 27, 2023
By The National Herald
Britain Energy Prices Explainer
File - Electric Cables (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)

ATHENS – With Greece forced after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to return to using coal-fired plants to generate electricity, the state’s Public Power Corporation will acquire the developer of a 216 Megawatt wind farm off Alexandroupolis.

That’s a growing port area in northeastern Greece which is also becoming a hub of liquefied natural gas to be exported to other European countries at the same time Greece is moving to develop sustainable alternative energy sources.

PPC Renewables, the utility’s renewables arm, and the Copelouzos and Samaras Groups have signed an agreement for the acquisition of shares of the company THRAKIKI WIND, which holds the generation license for the offshore wind farm.

The agreement provides that PPC Renewables will become the sole shareholder of THRAKIKI WIND, said OffShoreWind, the project meeting specifications for a pilot program for offshore farms.

https://www.offshorewind.biz/2023/12/27/greeces-largest-power-utility-buys-into-offshore-wind/

The Hellenic Hydrocarbon and Energy Resources Management Company (HEREMA) has already issued an exploration license pertaining to the maritime area, which extends south of the coastline of the Evros Regional Unit and north-northwest of Samothrace Island, defined as an area for the development of pilot offshore wind farm projects with a total capacity of 600 MW.

RELATED

Economy
Greek Budget Records 5.826 Billion Euros Primary Surplus in Jan-Nov

ATHENS - The Greek state budget recorded a primary surplus of 5.

Society
Greece’s Golden Visa Hot Ticket for Rich Foreigners Wanting Residency
Politics
Tourism Min Kefalogianni Optimistic about 2024 Tourism Season

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

At least 15 People Dead after a Mass Shooting at a Prague University (Vid)

PRAGUE (AP) — An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague on Thursday, killing 10 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic’s worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city’s rescue service said.

BEIJING — China says it is banning a United States research company and two analysts who have reported extensively on claims of human rights abuses committed against Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups native to the country's far northwestern region of Xinjiang.

ATHENS - The Greek state budget recorded a primary surplus of 5.

NEW YORK — Aigul Akhmetshina likes to describe herself as "just an ordinary girl from a small village in the middle of nowhere in Russia.

PORTAGE, Ind. — A 27-year-old man survived for six days on only rainwater while pinned tightly inside his crashed pickup truck beneath a highway bridge in northwest Indiana, police said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.