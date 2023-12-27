Greece’s Electricity Company Investing in Offshore Wind Power Farms

Society

ATHENS – With Greece forced after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to return to using coal-fired plants to generate electricity, the state’s Public Power Corporation will acquire the developer of a 216 Megawatt wind farm off Alexandroupolis.

That’s a growing port area in northeastern Greece which is also becoming a hub of liquefied natural gas to be exported to other European countries at the same time Greece is moving to develop sustainable alternative energy sources.

PPC Renewables, the utility’s renewables arm, and the Copelouzos and Samaras Groups have signed an agreement for the acquisition of shares of the company THRAKIKI WIND, which holds the generation license for the offshore wind farm.

The agreement provides that PPC Renewables will become the sole shareholder of THRAKIKI WIND, said OffShoreWind, the project meeting specifications for a pilot program for offshore farms.

https://www.offshorewind.biz/2023/12/27/greeces-largest-power-utility-buys-into-offshore-wind/

The Hellenic Hydrocarbon and Energy Resources Management Company (HEREMA) has already issued an exploration license pertaining to the maritime area, which extends south of the coastline of the Evros Regional Unit and north-northwest of Samothrace Island, defined as an area for the development of pilot offshore wind farm projects with a total capacity of 600 MW.