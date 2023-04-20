Greece’s Election Campaign Starts April 22, When Parliament Dissolved

Politics

ATHENS – Setting up what promises to be a wild month of campaigning leading up to the May 21 elections and a rematch between the ruling New Democracy and SYRIZA, Greece’s Parliament will be dissolved April 22.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who ousted SYRIZA in July, 2019 snap elections in a rout, said in release that, “We will have four weeks ahead of us to present the review of our work and our plan for the future of Greece.”

Mitsotakis’ New Democracy, once nearly 14 points ahead, saw the lead plummet to 2.9 percent over SYRIZA after the train crash even though the Leftists also had failed to make the railways safer during their 4 ½ years in power.

The lead has gone back up a still-marginal 4 percent and there likely will be two elections because of a change in electoral law brought by SYRIZA that takes away a 50-seat bonus in the 300-member Parliament for the first-place finisher.

Barring a coalition partner after the first round, the most likely scenario is a second election early in July with better prospects of a party winning outright under a New Democracy amendment providing a sliding scale of 20-50 extra seats in Parliament.

In the meantime, Mitsotakis and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras are about to engage in what promises to be a no-holds barred campaign.

In third in polls is the resurgent center left of a merged group, the PASOK-KINAL Movement for Change led by Nikos Androulakis, who’s stepping down as a Member of the European Parliament to dedicate himself fully to the race.