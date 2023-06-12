Greece’s Economic Comeback Hits Small Speed Bump, First Quarter Fall

Economy

FILE - A man walks outside the headquarters of the Bank of Greece, in central Athens, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Applause for Greece’s accelerating rebound as the COVID-19 pandemic fades faster has to be put on hold a bit after ELSTAT, the country’s statistics agency, said the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank 0.1 percent the first quarter of 2023.

While it was an infinitesimal amount it came after a 2022 recovery that saw the economy increase almost 6 percent and with an April estimate foreseeing another 2.2 percent this year.

The economy had grown 1.1 percent in the last quarter of 2022 as the Tourism Minister was urging visitors to come in the winter and year round and saw some success in luring foreign arrivals during the offseason.

But the financial news agency Bloomberg noted the minor shrinkage from January-March this year and said three economists it surveyed had expected the growth to continue this year.

The results brought concern about the economy in the 20-country Eurozone of those using the currency, including Greece, among the 27 member states of the European Union, especially after a recession in Germany.

In April, before a first round of elections May 25 that failed to produce a government, Bank of Greece Governor Yiannis Stournaras warned the next administration can’t return to the old ways of wild overspending and runaway patronage that required 326 billion euros ($350.31 billion) in international bailouts.

He said the country must stick to reforms and fiscal prudence, especially after former premier and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis was bringing in more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and nearing investment grade status.

“The biggest risk for Greece’s economic prospects in a period of successive crises and increased uncertainty, would be a loss of credibility on the economic policy implemented, which was so hard to regain, and a return to the bad practices of the past,” Stournaras said, reported Reuters.

Stournaras said headline inflation would remain at high levels but was expected to ease to 4.4 percent, and he confirmed a government projection for a primary surplus of 0.7 percent this year, the site said.

He said that Greece, however, has to keep sustainable primary surpluses around 2 percent of the GDP of 199.2 billion euros ($214.9 billion) that don’t include interest on debt, the cost of running cities and towns, social security, state enterprises and some military costs.

“Since 2023 is a year of national elections, to maintain the climate of confidence in the prospects of the Greek economy, prudence and responsibility is required from political forces, that need to support the country’s fiscal goals,” he said.

Greece is going to a second round of elections on June 25 with the former ruling New Democracy which routed its nearest rival SYRIZA by almost 21 percent in the first round favored to win big again but likely without gaining a mandate in Parliament, which could bring a third election.

Stournaras also said the campaign promises being thrown again can’t be fulfilled because there’s not enough money to do it, parties vowing a series of programs without indicating how they will be paid for.