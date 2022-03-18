x

March 18, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

Politics

Greece’s Digital Minister Pushes EU Cybersecurity Shield Upgrade

March 18, 2022
By The National Herald
In this photo taken on Thursday, May 7, 2020, Greek Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis checks his laptop at his office in Athens. (AP Photo/Iliana Mier)
In this photo taken on Thursday, May 7, 2020, Greek Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis checks his laptop at his office in Athens. (AP Photo/Iliana Mier)

ATHENS –  At the inauguration of new headquarters for the European Union’s cybersecurity agency ENISA in the Greek capital, Digital Governance Kyriakos Pierrakakis said the bloc has to step up protection against hackers.

Falling behind the ability of hackers to bring down government institutions and businesses, the EU needs to step up its game and create what he called a European Cyber Shield, said Kathimerini.

Pierrakakis said “we need to protect our digital world and technologies the same way we need to protect our physical world,” as cyber war fears have rivaled those of traditional weapons.

“Facing unprecedented crises in several aspects,  we encounter a wake-up call, urging the EU to reinforce quickly the level of cybersecurity within our Member States,” he added.

ENISA is the only EU agency headquartered in Greece and moved its offices to the northern Athens suburb of Halandri but has often been silent as cyberattacks were taking place against businesses and governments.

At the event, Greece’s Margaritis Schinas, European Commissioner for Promoting the European way of life, said the “inauguration of the new ENISA headquarters is a strong symbol in the dark times we are living through. The war at our doorstep is not only raging in the streets of Kiev or in Mariupol. It adds to the growing number of threats that have been relentlessly targeting the EU and its neighbors in the past weeks and months.”

Added Schinas, from the ruling New Democracy: “To these threats and to their perpetrators, that only seek to divide us, we must respond firmly, with solidarity, with unity and with coordination. Speak and act with one voice. One European voice. ENISA is a cornerstone of this joint effort.”

ENISA Executive Director Juhan Lepassaar said the agency’s new headquarters provided it “with a firm basis to implement its mandate of achieving a common high level of cybersecurity in Europe,” which hasn’t been fully done yet.

ENISA management board members exchanged views on the direction the agency should follow in key areas of its work in the wake of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

RELATED

Economy
Greece’s Wildfires Disaster Plan Stymied by Bureaucratic Obstacles

ATHENS – Greece's plan to deal with more wildfires after the disastrous 2021 summer that saw blazes rage around the country during a brutal heat wave are being blocked by the country's notorious bureaucracy, said Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Christos Stylianides.

Society
Rhodes Gynecologist Charged With Sexually Abusing 21 Patients
Society
Greece: 23,621 New COVID Cases on Friday, 55 Deaths

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Video Captures Cries for Help as Greek-American Irene Spantopanagos Murdered

NEW YORK – A shocking video has been released in which the cries for help and the cries of despair of the 29-year-old Greek-American Irene Spantopanagos are heard, as her 34-year-old estranged husband Vincent Maiolica brutally murdered her inside her home in Massapequa, Long Island, where she lived with 17-month-old daughter Alessia.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings