February 12, 2024

Greece’s Delayed National Property Registry Will Finally Open in 2026  

February 12, 2024
By The National Herald
Enfia tax athens house
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yorgos Kontarinis, FILE)

ATHENS – After more than 30 years in the making, Greece’s National Property Registry, also known as the Cadastre, is on a path to open in 2026 and an interactive map will be put online in March.

Property records have long been in a chaotic state, especially in the years before documents began being digitized instead of being stored only in files and boxes in public offices, and uncertainty over property boundaries.

Because of privacy laws, the names of the owners will not be displayed, and Deputy Minister of Digital Governance Kostas Kyranakis, who is in charge of the project, said the database will be available for everyone to view.

He said that all property owners can declare their properties and change data without having to go to state agencies carrying papers and documents. While the deadline for registry property has passed, officials said they hope the online map will get those who haven’t to finally do so.

