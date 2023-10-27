Greece’s Data Privacy Chief Says Phone Bugging Probe Being Muffled

Society

ATHENS – The New Democracy government and judiciary are trying to further stifle any investigation of a phone bugging scandal and surveillance by the National Intelligence Service (EYP) Greece’s data privacy head said.

Christos Rammos, chief of the Hellenic Authority for Communications Security and Privacy (ADAE) told European Parliament lawmaker that there’s also political interference trying to stymie the independent body.

He was sharply critical of the former prosecutor of the Supreme Court, Isidoros Dogiakos and her handling of the case in which EYP admitted bugging the phones of 15,745 people.

Rammos said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government also replaced board members whose terms had expired, seeming to suggest an attempt to control the agency that’s supposed to be independent.

He also complained about Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adelini moving the case files under her jurisdiction and away from other prosecutors as the scandal has essentially been buried.

Rammos also complained to lawmakers about Dogiakos earlier declaring that ADAE didn’t have the right to audit telecommunication companies to find out who EYP was monitoring although it falls under the agency’s aegis.

Without elaborating he said that he was being personally targeted by the government and top officials but didn’t identify them nor any details and said some former colleagues are being prosecuted for doing their jobs.

Two prosecutors investigating the phone bugging were removed from the cases after they asked ADAE to also check whether 92 people targeted by unlawful Predator spyware were being tracked by EYP, media reports said.

The investigation had so far found at least three people were targeted by both Predator and EYP – Artemis Seaford, a dual US-Greek national and former Meta employee, PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis and journalist Thanassis Koukakis. The government has denied using Predator.

Prosecutors Angeliki Triantafillou and Konstantinos Spyropoulos, who have been investigating the scandal since late 2022, sent the request to ADAE, whose new board just recently met.

The board pointed to Dogiakos’ ruling that ADAE has to keep hands off any investigation although her decision was about the rights of citizens wanting to know if they were being spied on, not requests by prosecutors – who resubmitted their requests to probe further.

Adeilini ordered them to hand over the case file to Deputy Prosecutor Achilleas Zisis, citing delays in the completion of the probe and “a risk of the statute of limitations expiring” for any crimes under investigation, said Kathimerini.