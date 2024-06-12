Greece’s Coast Guard to Acquire 11 Patient Transfer Boats in €6.6M Deal

Society

ATHENS – Greece’s Coast Guard will acquire 11 boats for patient transfers to hospitals following an agreement signed on Monday by Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Minister Christos Stylianides and Norsafe Life-Saving Equipment Hellas General Manager Ioannis Georgiadis.

According to the ministry, the boats will be over 11 meters long and will serve to transport patients from the islands of Thassos, Psara, Agios Efstratios, Fourni, Kea, Lipsi, Kassos, and Zakynthos, as well as from North Evia and the Cretan cities of Sfakia and Ierapetra.

The agreement’s total value is €6,598,900 and will be jointly funded by national and European Union sources.

The boats will be constructed of specially reinforced material, designed to be all-weather vessels. They will feature a special door to allow the transfer of patients on wheeled stretchers inside. Each boat will be equipped with two marine-type diesel engines, enabling maximum speeds exceeding 40 knots and a radius of operation exceeding 300 nautical miles, the ministry said.