x

November 16, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Politics

Greece’s Borders Are Secure and It Does Not Harbour Terrorists, Theodorikakos Says

November 16, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos Kontarinis)
Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos Kontarinis, file)

ATHENS – Greece’s borders are secure, with roughly 1,500 migrants prevented from entering illegally each day at Evros, while it has at no time harboured terrorists, Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos repeated on Wednesday in an interview with the radio station “Parapolitika”, in response to provocative statements made by Turkish officials following a terrorist attack in Istanbul.

The minister also spoke about the phone tapping affair and the proposed legislative reforms of the operation of the Greek National Intelligence Service (EYP), an increase in the rate of murder cases solved by the Hellenic Police in 2022 and the events to commemorate the Polytechnic uprising of 1973.

According to Theodorikakos, the phone tapping issue was of little interest to the general public voters, while those making the accusations “understand that there are no crimes and that they have no evidence,” to support them.

He said that this issue was being used to “slander the prime minister and the ND government” by those “who have nothing to say about the issues that truly interest the Greek people.”

On the legislation reforming the operation of EYP that was unveiled for public consultation on Tuesday, he said the measures “modernise the entire operational framework and give guarantees of better operation to Greek society.”

The minister reported that the rate of solving cases of murder and attempted murder by the police had exceeded 90 pct in 2022, stressing that no case was closed until fully solved.

He again rejected Turkish assertions about Greece in the wake of a terrorist attack on Sunday, noting that Greece has never harboured terrorists and is governed by the rule of law.

“We guard our borders efficiently and we do not allow terrorists to enter our country,” he emphasised, while accusing Turkey of continuing to send roughly 1,500 migrants every night to attempt illegal crossings of the Greek border, who are turned back by the Greek police and army.

Theodorikakos also urged those participating in the events for the Polytechnic uprising to demonstrate peacefully and isolate those seeking to create violent incidents.

RELATED

Society
Three Interventions to Reduce the Energy Costs of Hotels

ATHENS - Three interventions to reduce the energy costs of hotels were discussed on Wednesday in a meeting attended by the Minister of State, Akis Skertsos, the Minister of Environment and Energy, Kostas Skrekas, the Minister of Tourism, Vassilis Kikilias, the President of the Association of Greek Tourism Enterprises (SETE), Yiannis Retsos, and the President of the Panhellenic Federation of Hoteliers, Grigoris Tassios.

Politics
Two Greek Tankers Seized by Iran Allowed to Depart for Piraeus
Society
Greek Enterprises’ Turnover Up 42.8% in Q3

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Democrats Κeep Senate Μajority as Republican Push Falters in Nevada, a Victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda.

ATHENS - Greece's borders are secure, with roughly 1,500 migrants prevented from entering illegally each day at Evros, while it has at no time harboured terrorists, Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos repeated on Wednesday in an interview with the radio station "Parapolitika", in response to provocative statements made by Turkish officials following a terrorist attack in Istanbul.

NEW YORK — Here's the sitch, Scrabble stans.

Most weeks of the year, Fridays are the busiest days to fly, and Tuesdays are the least busy.

SALT LAKE CITY — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.