x

May 15, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

Greece’s Beach Takeover Report App Gets 500 Complaints in Two Weeks

May 15, 2024
By The National Herald
mycoast
Photo: Google Play

ATHENS – It wasn’t reported if it led to any penalties but a new mobile phone app that lets people report beaches being taken over by businesses got 500 complaints in its first two weeks, said the Ministry of Digital Governance.

It was set up to help identify businesses taking more than 50 percent of beach space allowed by state leases that lets them charge users for umbrellas and sunbeds, but in practice far more – including 100 percent – often occupied.

The ministry added that the MyCoast app has already been downloaded by 14,000 people who can use it to notify authorities about violations, including businesses taking over beaches without leases.

In 2023, a movement on some islands protesting the takeover of beaches – that’s unconstitutional as well but allowed by successive governments, the New Democracy administration courting even more – brought attention to the problem.

Using geolocation features, users can pinpoint the exact location of a suspected violation and the app gives precise details, including the designated location, lease duration, and the permitted coverage area outlined in the licensing agreement.

Complainants have the option to submit reports either under their name, using their Taxisnet username and password, or anonymously but so far there haven’t been any reports of punishment for violators.

While the government said it wants to curb unlawful occupation of beaches it has been luring luxury resorts that often sit on prime beaches while some businesses have even installed turnstiles to keep out non-paying users.

The ministry also plans to use an Artificial Intelligence program in collaboration with the University of the Aegean, that will incorporate satellites for overhead views of some 7,900 beaches across the country.

RELATED

Society
Greece’s Deadly Waters: 403 Die in 2023 in Seas, Lakes, Rivers, Pools

ATHENS - It doesn’t include more than 500 refugees and migrants drowned when a fishing boat they were on capsized in international waters near Greece, but death in water-related activities still takes a heavy toll in Greece on a consistent basis.

Politics
PM Mitsotakis in Evros: Greece Protecting its National Sovereignty and Sovereign Rights with Confidence
Society
Man Tried to Exchange Cash from 2017 Libyan Bank Robbery in Greece

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

AP Investigation: In Hundreds of Deadly Police Encounters, Officers Broke Multiple Safety Guidelines

In hundreds of deaths where police used force meant to stop someone without killing them, officers violated well-known guidelines for safely restraining and subduing people — not simply once or twice, but multiple times.

WASHINGTON — Consumer inflation in the United States cooled slightly last month after three elevated readings, likely offering a tentative sigh of relief for officials at the Federal Reserve as well as President Joe Biden’s re-election team.

ATHENS - It wasn’t reported if it led to any penalties but a new mobile phone app that lets people report beaches being taken over by businesses got 500 complaints in its first two weeks, said the Ministry of Digital Governance.

ATHENS - It doesn’t include more than 500 refugees and migrants drowned when a fishing boat they were on capsized in international waters near Greece, but death in water-related activities still takes a heavy toll in Greece on a consistent basis.

CANNES, France  — Beneath intermittent rainy skies, the Cannes Film Festival opened Tuesday with the presentation of an honorary Palme d'Or for Meryl Streep and the unveiling of Greta Gerwig’s jury, as the French Riviera spectacular kicked off a potentially volatile 77th edition.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.