x

September 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 65ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Economy

Greece’s Anxious Consumers Keeping Wallets in Their Pockets

September 22, 2022
By The National Herald
ΛΑΪΚΗ ΑΓΟΡΑ ΣΤΙΓΜΙΟΤΥΠΑ (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
People buy food at an open air market in Athens, Greece, on March 11, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bolari)

ATHENS – Worried about record inflation, doubled electricity bills and still-rising supermarket prices, consumers and households in Greece are voting with their wallets – by not opening them as much.

A survey by the Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) showed a majority have sharply cut their spending on clothes and household items but also food and electricity, said Kathimerini.

The economic effect and energy crisis began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and is expected to continue, making people anxious about spending and many unable to afford some foodstuffs.

Despite soaring tourism revenues and expected growth of more than 5 percent, the New Democracy government said there’s not enough room to reduce a 24 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on food it promised to review.

The administration said the ability to help consumers further has been hindered by pouring state aid into paying up to 90 percent of electricity bills, not wanting fallout ahead of the 2023 elections.

Purchases are more and more being  made based on price, not on quality, even when making choices about food, and a turn to generic brands as an affordable alternative, less concerned about quality.

The survey from Aug. 29-Sept. 2, said Kathimerini, was based on a sample of 1,000 consumers and showed that 67 percent – compared to 61 percent in April 2022 – are cutting back on food and supermarket spending.

And 84 percent said they hunt for bargains instead of just throwing the usual items into the cart and 75 percent are buying cheaper products to make their food budgets stretch further.

And 63 percent have cut electricity use despite the state subsidies and 44 percent are building savings, cutting spending, to be ready for an emergency, especially with a dark, cold winter coming.

RELATED

Politics
US Ambassador Tsunis Visits Alexandroupolis Port

ALEXANDROUPOLIS - US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis visited the Alexandroupolis Port Authority on Thursday.

Politics
EU Tells Turkey: Respect Rights of Greek Minority, End Discrimination
Society
6 Migrants Reported Missing after Boat Reaches Greek Beach

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Lays Out His Case against Russia to UN

UNITED NATIONS — Ukraine's president laid out a detailed case against Russia's invasion at the United Nations and demanded punishment from world leaders in a speech delivered just hours after Moscow made an extraordinary announcement that it would mobilize some reservists for the war effort.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings