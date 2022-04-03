x

April 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Coronavirus

Greece’s Anti-Vaxxers Get Pass, Vaccinated Seen Needing Fourth Shot

April 3, 2022
By The National Herald
Virus Outbreak-Vaccine-Kids
A person is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County Health and Human Services vaccination site in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

ATHENS – While the New Democracy government is easing health restrictions for rabid anti-vaxxers, those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may need a fourth shot in the autumn.

That was seen likely by  Vana Papaevangelou, a Professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases who is a member of the government’s advisory panel making recommendations on dealing with the pandemic.

“The effectiveness and duration of the third dose is greater than the first two doses, so there is no reason for great anxiety. We are studying the data and we will wait a while and work with other countries,” she said, reported Kathimerini.

She added that, “most of us believe a repeat dose of the vaccine will be needed in the autumn, but it is still early,” without explaining why the unvaccinated still aren’t being required to be inoculated and getting essentially the same benefits as the vaccinated about going into public gathering spots.

Journalist and author Tassoula Eptakili wrote in the paper that, “It will be interesting to see how the government plans to convince citizens to get a fourth dose of the vaccine when they are basically giving a free pass to those who have refused to protect themselves and others by getting the initial round.’

Papaevangelou said that based on the mathematical models, the pandemic wave of the Omicron BA2 variant of the coronavirus will peak soon and that it could lead to more hospital admissions.

That would be in the run-up to Easter with reports that the government is keen on further lifting measures then intead of the summer, as tourists are beginning to come in greater numbers for the spring.

Papaevangelou said that although there has been a stabilization in the number of confirmed cases in Greece compared to previous weeks, that more elderly – mostly all unvaccinated – are now being hospitalized.

She said there are 176,000 active cases, but that could be understimated as some positive self-test samples are not accompanied by laboratory confirmation, unreported to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) she said.

RELATED

Science
Dress Rehearsal: NASA Moon Rocket’s Last Test before Launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA kicked off a critical countdown test Friday for its new moon rocket, a 30-story behemoth that could make its first lunar test flight by summer.

Health
Shanghai Lockdown Triggers Complaints as COVID Cases Rise
Science
Russian Space Chief: Sanctions Could Imperil Space Station

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Asia Minor Catastrophe Event Featuring Tokei Maru Screening on April 9

THESSALONIKI – Commemorating the centennial of the Asia Minor Catastrophe, a free screening of the animated documentary Tokei Maru by Zachos Samoladas will be presented on Saturday, April 9, 7 PM, at the KAPPA 2000 Amphitheater in Perea in ​​the Municipality of Thermaikos.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings