August 28, 2023

Greece’s Annual Birth Rate Still Going Down, Down, Incentives Fail

August 28, 2023
By The National Herald
Monastiraki, Athens. (Photo by David Tip via Unsplash)

ATHENS – Not even offering couples cash bonuses to have children is convincing them it’s a good idea in Greece where a decline in births continues, and more deaths each year diminishing the population.

The trend will see 2023 be the 12th year in a row that people began backing off having children, a phenomenon sparked by the country’s 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis that made people fear about income and their future.

The COVID-19 pandemic perpetuated the fear, especially for the young, and the problem now is continuing over inflation, the high cost of living and home buying out of the question for many families, also struggling to pay rent.

Official statistics showed that in 2022 there were 77,100 births and 140,292 deaths, the biggest gap in the numbers since 1931, getting even worse in 2023 when the first seven months showed 41,389 births and 78,248 deaths.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government, seeing the effect of dwindling contributions to Social Security by workers paying for pensioners, in 2024 will offer higher tax breaks for those with two or more children.

Although there are state-paid pre-kindergarten and day care centers, there will be subsidies to pay sending toddlers to nurseries, a higher children’s allowance for civil servants and subsidized loans to young, first-time home buyers.

In September, 2018 the Hellenic Association of Geriatrics and Gerontology, projected that Greece’s population by 2050 will be older and reduced by anything between 800,000 and 2.5 million people, with low birth rates and an exodus leading to a population decline.

In Greece, the association said, the fertility rate – children per couple – was then at 1.26 compared to 1.49 in the European Union. Experts said the fertility rate must be at least 2.1 for a population to remain stable.

That report was about the impact of the economic and austerity crisis compounded by the pandemic, with fewer births and a declining population meaning fewer people paying pensioners and hindering the economy.

