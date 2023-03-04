x

March 4, 2023

Greece’s Andrikopoulos Wins Silver Medal at European Indoor Athletics Championships (Video)

March 3, 2023
By Athens News Agency
European Indoor Championships 2023 Nikos Andrikopoulos
Nikos Andrikopoulos draped in a Greek flag at the European Indoor Athletics Championships 2023 / Day 2.(Photo: Antonis Nikolopoulos / Eurokinissi)

CONSTANTINOPLE – Nikos Andrikopoulos made history by becoming the first Greek athlete to win a medal at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Constantinople. He secured second place on the podium with a jump of 16.58m in the triple jump.

The competition was dominated by Portuguese athlete Pedro Pichardo, who took the gold medal with a jump of 17.60m, the best performance of 2023. German athlete Max Hess claimed the third-place spot with a jump of 16.57 meters. Andrikopoulos’s first attempt was a 16.20m jump, and he was disqualified in his second and third attempts.

He landed at 15.91m in his fourth attempt but hit a 16.58m jump in his fifth attempt, which is now his indoor record, surpassing his previous 16.39m. Moreover, the 26-year-old athlete now ranks sixth on the all-time indoor triple jump list, surpassing Stamatis Lenis. Dimitris Tsiames had a better jump of 16.39m and finished in seventh place.

