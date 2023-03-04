Greece’s Andrikopoulos Wins Silver Medal at European Indoor Athletics Championships (Video)

SPORTS

CONSTANTINOPLE – Nikos Andrikopoulos made history by becoming the first Greek athlete to win a medal at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Constantinople. He secured second place on the podium with a jump of 16.58m in the triple jump.

The competition was dominated by Portuguese athlete Pedro Pichardo, who took the gold medal with a jump of 17.60m, the best performance of 2023. German athlete Max Hess claimed the third-place spot with a jump of 16.57 meters. Andrikopoulos’s first attempt was a 16.20m jump, and he was disqualified in his second and third attempts.

He landed at 15.91m in his fourth attempt but hit a 16.58m jump in his fifth attempt, which is now his indoor record, surpassing his previous 16.39m. Moreover, the 26-year-old athlete now ranks sixth on the all-time indoor triple jump list, surpassing Stamatis Lenis. Dimitris Tsiames had a better jump of 16.39m and finished in seventh place.