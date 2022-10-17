x

October 17, 2022

Greece’s Airport Traffic Busting Pre-COVID Records, Skies Full

October 17, 2022
By The National Herald
ΣΤΙΓΜΙΟΤΥΠΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΑΕΡΟΔΡΟΜΙΟ
Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Greece. (EUROKINISSI/Thanassis Dimopoulos)

ATHENS – There’s just no stopping the surge in tourists coming into Greece even during the waning COVID-19 pandemic, right into the autumn, and as passenger traffic at 14 regional airports in the first nine months of 2022, setting records.

Those saw 27 million arrivals, up 3.1 percent, said GTP Headlines, with tourist money providing such a bonanza it’s helping the New Democracy government pay subsidies to households hit by soaring energy costs.

The arrivals through three mainland gateways (Thessaloniki, Aktion, and Kavala) and on 11 Greek islands (Chania on Crete, Corfu, Kefalonia, Kos, Mykonos, Lesvos, Rhodes, Samos, Santorini, Skiathos and Zakynthos), were up 6.9 percent, while domestic flows were down by 11.6 percent compared to 2019.

Santorini, once voted the world’s most popular island, had the biggest increase at 20.6 percent, including international arrivals jumping 56.7 percent, bringing so many people that officials there said the infrastructure struggles to handle it.

But the airports of Kavala, Greece’s second-largest city Thessaloniki, and the islands of Lesbos and Samos, where there are refugee detention camps, saw a drop-off despite the big year.

In September, according to Fraport Greece, passenger traffic increased by 7.2 percent compared to pre-Covid 2019 to 4.7 million travelers. International arrivals were up by 9.5 percent compared to 2019 levels but domestic flows were down by 4.1 percent, the site said.

Traffic through the country’s 14 regional airports in August were also up by 9.4 percent to 5.99 million passengers compared to 5.48 million in the same month in 2019.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

