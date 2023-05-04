Greece’s Agricultural Goods Promotion Bears Fruit at Freskon Event

Food

THESSALONIKI – Renowned for its fruits and vegetables that are a key component of the healthy Mediterranean Diet, Greece’s products were on display at the Freskon exhibit that drew a record number of visitors and growers.

The event was held in the country’s second-largest city and major port and was the largest meeting of producers and international retail groups, and domestic and international transporters in Southeastern Europe.

Freskon aims to promote the quality of Greek production, to broaden international collaborations, and to increase fresh fruit and vegetable exports that are am important part of the economy.

The April 23-25 event drew 4,399 attendees at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Centre, according to organizers Tif-Helexpo, with 217 exhibitors from 11 countries apart from Greece.

They included Moldova, Romania, Poland, Hungary, The Netherlands, Cyprus, Italy, Spain, India, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Turkey, some 25 percent more than in 2022 as the COVID-19 pandemic began waning.

The International Citrus Fruit Congress was held on the exhibition floor, with presentations and discussions covering topics from the development of propagation materials and modern orchard organizing to integrated post-harvest management and marketing, it was said.

More than 2,000 targeted business meetings were held between hosted buyers and participating companies, driven by FreshCon Market, which served to connect Greek suppliers with the largest supermarket chains in Europe.

Sixteen supermarket chains from 11 countries – Greece, Cyprus, Serbia, Albania, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Belarus, Lithuania, Kosovo and Ukraine – held 640 trade meetings with fruit and vegetable professionals during the event.

Alexandra Bicu of Moldova Fruct said Moldovan companies wanted new markets, especially in the EU. “Our apples, plums and apricots have excellent taste, so we are focusing on these in this market, especially our different stonefruit varieties.”

Monica Szewcyk of Poland’s Agro Queens said the company was interested in exploring export opportunities in Greece and wanted to see how its products, including organic apples and vegetables, might best fit the market.

BioSun, formed in the 1990s, is one of the oldest and largest organic companies in Greece and is seeing good growth in organics, according to founder Michalis Pachnos about prospects.

“It may not be as big as in Germany or Scandinavia, but Greece is slowly following the rest of Europe,” he said. “Given the enormous challenges this country has faced over the past few years, I think it’s doing quite well.”

One of the biggest problems is finding workers, with Greece offering temporary visas to thousands from other countries, including Egypt and Bangladesh to work fields and jobs that Greeks shun.

“The lack of workers is the biggest problem for farmers in Greece,” said Athanasia Serdari of ACN Naoussa. “Many people don’t want to work in the packhouse or on the farm,” she said.

“The main problem in strawberries is that we don’t have a lot of workers,” added Christos Georgiou of Berry Plasma. “Some farmers are leaving outdoor fields unpicked because they can’t harvest them.”

“It is a very big problem across Europe,” said Efthymios Balanis of Asepop Velventos, “perhaps the biggest, along with the climate issue,” which is making growing seasons production unpredictable.