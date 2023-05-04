x

May 4, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Food

Greece’s Agricultural Goods Promotion Bears Fruit at Freskon Event

May 4, 2023
By The National Herald
Egypt Economy
(AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

THESSALONIKI – Renowned for its fruits and vegetables that are a key component of the healthy Mediterranean Diet, Greece’s products were on display at the Freskon exhibit that drew a record number of visitors and growers.

The event was held in the country’s second-largest city and major port and was the largest meeting of producers and international retail groups, and domestic and international transporters in Southeastern Europe.

Freskon aims to promote the quality of Greek production, to broaden international collaborations, and to increase fresh fruit and vegetable exports that are am important part of the economy.

The April 23-25 event drew 4,399 attendees at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Centre, according to organizers Tif-Helexpo, with 217 exhibitors from 11 countries apart from Greece.

They included Moldova, Romania, Poland, Hungary, The Netherlands, Cyprus, Italy, Spain, India, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Turkey, some  25 percent more than in 2022 as the COVID-19 pandemic began waning.

https://www.fruitnet.com/eurofruit/freskon-attracts-record-numbers-in-greece/248935.article

The International Citrus Fruit Congress was held on the exhibition floor, with presentations and discussions covering topics from the development of propagation materials and modern orchard organizing to integrated post-harvest management and marketing, it was said.

More than 2,000 targeted business meetings were held between hosted buyers and participating companies, driven by FreshCon Market, which served to connect Greek suppliers with the largest supermarket chains in Europe.

Sixteen supermarket chains from 11 countries – Greece, Cyprus, Serbia, Albania, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Belarus, Lithuania, Kosovo and Ukraine – held 640 trade meetings with fruit and vegetable professionals during the event.

Alexandra Bicu of Moldova Fruct said Moldovan companies wanted new markets, especially in the EU. “Our apples, plums and apricots have excellent taste, so we are focusing on these in this market, especially our different stonefruit varieties.”

Monica Szewcyk of Poland’s Agro Queens said the company was interested in exploring export opportunities in Greece and wanted to see how its products, including organic apples and vegetables, might best fit the market.

BioSun, formed in the 1990s, is one of the oldest and largest organic companies in Greece and is seeing good growth in organics, according to founder Michalis Pachnos about prospects.

“It may not be as big as in Germany or Scandinavia, but Greece is slowly following the rest of Europe,” he said. “Given the enormous challenges this country has faced over the past few years, I think it’s doing quite well.”

One of the biggest problems is finding workers, with Greece offering temporary visas to thousands from other countries, including Egypt and Bangladesh to work fields and jobs that Greeks shun.

“The lack of workers is the biggest problem for farmers in Greece,” said Athanasia Serdari of ACN Naoussa. “Many people don’t want to work in the packhouse or on the farm,” she said.

“The main problem in strawberries is that we don’t have a lot of workers,” added Christos Georgiou of Berry Plasma. “Some farmers are leaving outdoor fields unpicked because they can’t harvest them.”

“It is a very big problem across Europe,” said Efthymios Balanis of Asepop Velventos, “perhaps the biggest, along with the climate issue,” which is making growing seasons production unpredictable.

RELATED

Tourism
Sanctioned Russian Oligarch Making Onassis’ Island Rich Playground

ATHENS - A Russian oligarch sanctioned by Ukraine – but not the West – over the invasion of Ukraine is going ahead with turning Greek tycoon Aristotle Onassis' former private island into a $1.

Tourism
Pompeii Chariot Stars in Rome Exhibit Probing Ancient Roots (Photos)
Tourism
10 Affordable, Wow Factor Airbnbs Millennial Travelers Will Love

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.