Greece’s 2023 Tourism Push Now Beckons Chinese, Canadians Too

Tourism

ATHENS – Greece’s rush to get tourists and their money into the country year-round is reaching out everywhere, Tourism Ministry campaigns trying to lure Canadians and from China, where COVID health measures were eased.

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias met with the Ambassador of Canada Anna-Karine Asselin to talk about Canadians coming to Greece, Canada having a notable Diaspora of Greeks.

Air Canada also is offering direct flights from Toronto and Montreal to Athens, joining a bevy of American airlines that also have straight shots form a number of cities to the Greek capital, some already now underway.

Many major airlines around the world now have direct flights to Athens, and some to Thessaloniki, beginning in the spring and going through the end of October with Greece wanting travelers to come year and citing attractions.

Kikilias held a meeting with China’s Culture and Tourism Minister Hu Heping with the aim of deepening the cooperation between the two countries and also to get Greeks to visit China.

Kikilias proposed an increase in direct flights, even in the off season, which was positively received by the Chinese minister, said Greece’s state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA, as ties are tightening between the countries.