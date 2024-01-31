Greece’s 2023 Greenest Energy Year, Using Wind, Solar, Hydroelectric

Society

FILE - The 204-megawatt solar park in the northern Greek town of Kozani. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Despite being forced back to temporarily using coal to generate electricity, Greece in 2023 moved swiftly toward alternative energy sources, setting a record high in using wind, solar and hydroelectric output.

The results came from power grid operator ITPO with Greece seeking to become an exporter of green energy to northern European countries, said the Reuters news agency about the potential.

Power produced by renewables and hydroelectric plants accounted for 57 percent of Greece’s energy mix in 2023, an 8.5 percent annual rise from 2022, IPTO said in a statement. The rest came from gas, oil and coal.

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/climate-energy/greece-hit-record-high-green-energy-output-last-year-2024-01-30/

After shutting most of the coal-fired power plants it had relied on for decades as part of a plan to phase out coal by 2026, Greece has more than doubled its output from renewables since 2014.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy supplies and markets and led Greece to still use some coal plants to generate electricity, delaying plans to get away faster from fossil fuels.

Greece needs to invest about 30 billion euros ($32.51 billion) to boost green capacity, expand grids and install energy storage units to achieve its target for 44 percent of energy consumption to come from green energy by 2030 from 22 percent in 2021, according to a draft plan for climate and energy, the report said.

As part of a 10-year project worth 5 billion euros ($5.42 billion,) IPTO plans to expand the grid’s capacity to 29 gigawatt by 2030 from 18 gigawatt now, said Ceo Manos Manousakis.

Besides expanding links with other countries, such as Bulgaria, Greece has been promoting the construction of an undersea power link to Egypt and another one to reach Germany via the Adriatic Sea, Slovenia and Austria, it was also said.