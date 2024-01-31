x

January 31, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Society

Greece’s 2023 Greenest Energy Year, Using Wind, Solar, Hydroelectric

January 31, 2024
By The National Herald
Ο ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΣ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ ΣΤΑ ΕΓΚΑΙΝΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΦΩΤΟΒΟΛΤΑΪΚΟΥ ΠΑΡΚΟΥ -R ENERGY 1- ΣΤΟ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΙ ΚΟΡΙΝΘΙΑΣ (EUROKINISSI/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ)
FILE - The 204-megawatt solar park in the northern Greek town of Kozani. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Despite being forced back to temporarily using coal to generate electricity, Greece in 2023 moved swiftly toward alternative energy sources, setting a record high in using wind, solar and hydroelectric output.

The results came from power grid operator ITPO with Greece seeking to become an exporter of green energy to northern European countries, said the Reuters news agency about the potential.

Power produced by renewables and hydroelectric plants accounted for 57 percent of Greece’s energy mix in 2023, an 8.5 percent annual rise from 2022, IPTO said in a statement. The rest came from gas, oil and coal.

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/climate-energy/greece-hit-record-high-green-energy-output-last-year-2024-01-30/

After shutting most of the coal-fired power plants it had relied on for decades as part of a plan to phase out coal by 2026, Greece has more than doubled its output from renewables since 2014.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy supplies and markets and led Greece to still use some coal plants to generate electricity, delaying plans to get away faster from fossil fuels.

Greece needs to invest about 30 billion euros ($32.51 billion) to boost green capacity, expand grids and install energy storage units to achieve its target for 44 percent of energy consumption to come from green energy by 2030 from 22 percent in 2021, according to a draft plan for climate and energy, the report said.

As part of a 10-year project worth 5 billion euros ($5.42 billion,) IPTO plans to expand the grid’s capacity to 29 gigawatt by 2030 from 18 gigawatt now, said Ceo Manos Manousakis.

Besides expanding links with other countries, such as Bulgaria, Greece has been promoting the construction of an undersea power link to Egypt and another one to reach Germany via the Adriatic Sea, Slovenia and Austria, it was also said.

RELATED

Society
Greece Has EU’s Worst Record for Corruption, Media Freedom Stifling

ATHENS - Amid reports from European media freedom groups that Greece is making it difficult for media outlets and journalists to do their jobs, Transparency International said the country the worst record in the bloc for corruption.

Politics
EU Planning Red Sea Naval Mission, Greece Seeks Leadership Role
Politics
Mitsotakis Inaugurates New Aktio-Amvrakia Motorway

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Prisoners in the US Are Part of a Hidden Workforce Linked to Hundred Food Brands

ANGOLA, La. (AP) — A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Mississippi man accused of destroying a statue of a pagan idol at Iowa's state Capitol is now being charged with a hate crime.

ATHENS - Amid reports from European media freedom groups that Greece is making it difficult for media outlets and journalists to do their jobs, Transparency International said the country the worst record in the bloc for corruption.

BRUSSELS – The European Union is preparing a naval mission in the Red Sea “within three weeks to help defend cargo ships against attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen that are hampering trade and driving up prices, the bloc’s top diplomat said,” on January 31 according to the Associated Press.

ATHENS - Inaugurating the new Aktio-Amvrakia motorway during a visit to Western Greece on Wednesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the year 2024 will be notable, not for the start but for the completion of projects that have been under construction for some time.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.