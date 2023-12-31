Greece’s 2023 Bad Year for Olive Oil: High Prices, Poor Crop, Thefts

Society

ATHENS – The year 2023 won’t be missed by Greece’s olive oil producers and farmers because it brought a poor crop, damage from fires and floods, shortages, and prices so high it became a target for thieves.

“I haven’t seen such a bad year in my six decades of work,” 78-year-old miller Panagiotis Mitseas told The Financial Times about a trade in Greece that goes back to ancient times and still using trees hundreds of year old.

He said that production had fallen by more than two-thirds because of unusually warm weather, he explained. “The olive trees didn’t rest as they should have during the winter months,” he said, grabbing a few olives from a sack. “They’re dehydrated.”

The news site noted that crop yields have fallen across the Mediterranean region over the past two years because of the weather, while farmers on the island of Rhodes were hit by the destruction of some 50,000 olive trees in forest fires during the summer.

Bulk price of olive oil have doubled in a year to about 9,000 euros ($9950) and that’s been reflected on supermarket shelves where it’s so costly for Extra Virgin (EVOO) brands that they’re being passed over in favor of cheaper varieties or other types of oil by consumers.

And it’s such a valuable commodity that thieves are stealing stocks of tin containers, olives off the trees and even branches to go make their own and re-sell, drawing warnings of potentially adulterated products.

One upside is that the Greek EVOO line has become a luxury item being marketed to the upscale, the sector long having failed to reach out to greater exports and selling bulk to countries such as Italy to brand as their own.

Mitseas said his mill was burgled — the thieves took 100 liters of oil worth hundreds of euros — for the first time in his career, the prized commodity known as Liquid Gold or Green Gold becoming almost as coveted.

Farmers and producers have taken to guarding their trees, using private security and even installing tracking chips in fake olives to try to find out where their olives are being taken.

Some supermarkets are putting anti-theft devices on olive oil counters generally sold in 2-liter and 4-liter sizes and until 2022 there wasn’t even any data on olive oil thefts.

“Now, there are three or four incidents a week,” Constantina Dimoglidou, a Greek police spokesperson told the news site. “We’ve never seen such incidents of theft before,” she added.

There’s also a big private market in Greece with people buying directly from farmers or the producers to bypass the middleman – and avoiding taxes – the market seen as much as 500 million euros ($552.77 million) annually.

Some such sales are now sometimes negotiated over social media platforms. Emmanouil Giannoulis, President of the National Olive Oil Interprofessional Organisation, said some olive oil was adulterated with other products and that more than two-thirds of randomly sampled oil fails to meet Greek quality standards.

About 82 percent of Greece’s 300,000 tons of typical annual oil output – the third-largest in the world – is of the EVOO variety, unlike that sold to Italian Yannis Bardis, a New York-based property lawyer, began importing it to the United States, seeing the potential in an untapped niche in a country where Greek brands are few on supermarket shelves.

“I wanted to give Greek olive oil the value it deserves because I saw how others were exploiting this unique product,” he said. In 2018, he returned to Sparta, his birthplace, to build the region’s biggest factory and a brand called Sparta Gourmet, exporting olive oil and processing Kalamata olives for eating.

“When prices peaked last year, my Italian counterparts were urging me to sell to them in bulk to raise my profits,” Bardis said. “Instead, I chose to keep my prices competitive and venture into new markets to preserve Laconian (Spartan) oil as a bottled product.”

Philippe Papastratos, another producer who once made and exported oil from Aegina island, south of Athens, said he had to shut the operation this year because of soaring costs.

Even Bardis wonders if his idea will last. “In the past, this kind of investment would be for at least three generations,” he said, “but now I’m not sure how long it will last.”