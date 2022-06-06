Greece: 157 Forest Fires Broke Out in Three Days

Society

A total of 157 forest fires were recorded in Greece over the last three days, with 54 of them breaking out in the last 24 hours, said the Fire Brigade’s spokesperson Giannis Artopios at a press briefing on Monday.

The news briefing was held following the summer season’s first significant fires that broke out in Attica, at Ano Glyfada on Saturday and at Spata-Loutsa on Monday.

Due to a spell of rainy, stormy weather forecast for this week, the fire brigade is on high alert for intense lightning activity and electrical storms, which in many cases can spark forest fires, Artopios noted.