March 13, 2022

Greece:11,986 Νew Coronavirus Cases on Sunday, 48 Deaths

March 13, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 11,986 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 27 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,635,614 infections (daily change: +0.5 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 214 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,347 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 48 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 26,562. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 356 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 90.2 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 242 (67.98 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 114 (32.02 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,353 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 293 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +8.92 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 286.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 108 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

