February 19, 2024

Tourism

Greece wins top tourist destination award at GTA Sweden Awards

February 19, 2024
By Athens News Agency
Travel-Greek Islands Return
FILE - The blue lights of infinity pools and jacuzzis of luxurious hotels illuminate the village of Oia, on the island of Santorini, Greece, on Sept. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanna Dell’Orto)

ATHENS – Greece achieved another key distinction in the Nordic market after similar awards the country won in Norway in January. This time Greece was recognized as the Best Tourist Destination in the world for 2024 (The World’s Best Tourist Country 2024) at the Grand Travel Awards (GTA) in Sweden.

The awards ceremony took place on February 15 in Stockholm with Greece sharing first place with Italy, while Spain, Thailand and Portugal were also nominated in the same category. The Greek prize was received by the deputy head of the Greek embassy in Stockholm Nikos Karalekas and the deputy head of the Greek National Tourism Organization service in Scandinavia Maria Zevgoula.

This is the first time in 30 years that Greece has won this particular award at the GTA in Sweden. The institution has been held for 32 years by the professional website Travel News and is considered the most important annual meeting of the Swedish tourism industry.

The winners in all categories of the awards are determined after a survey involving about 400 travel agency executives who evaluate their best suppliers, as well as a representative sample of 4,000 Swedish tourists who have made at least one trip with at least an overnight stay in 2023.

According to the latest arrival data at Greek airports, 544,097 Swedes visited Greece in 2023, who were most satisfied with Greek cuisine and the sense of security they enjoyed in Greece.

