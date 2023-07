SPORTS

Team Greece gather during a break in their men's water polo gold medal match against Hungary at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ATHENS – Greece won the silver medal at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, after it lost in the penalty shoot-out to Hungary, on Saturday.

After a very tight final that ended 10-10, the Greeks lost 4-3 in the shout-out.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated the national polo team for winning second place in the World Championship for the first time in its history.