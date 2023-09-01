Greece Will Use Drones, Temperature Sensors to Spot Wildfires Faster

Society

A long-range drone equipped with thermal imaging cameras and a sophisticated early warning system patrols over Kavouri beach and nearby woodland, in southern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Beating back blistering criticism of his government’s handling of a summer of wildfires, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said drones and forest temperature sensors would be used to spot fires faster.

He had blamed arsonists and climate change and even indicated that refugees might have been responsible for some blazes, backing conspiracy theories from vigilante groups.

After 2021 summer fires roared across the country and burned half of Evia, Greece’s second-largest island, his New Democracy government beefed up the fire brigade and added more equipment, including water-dropping aircraft.

But critics said that forests and woodlands hadn’t been cleared of dead brush – he said that was the responsibility of local municipalities who gote money for the task but didn’t do it.

A July record heat wave combined with days of high winds, sometimes near gale force, to push fires to jump over fire breaks and beat back the efforts of hundreds of firefighters, a blaze in Evros region raging for two weeks.

“Although we were better prepared than any other year, we faced an unprecedented combination of incidents,” Mitsotakis said in a debate in Parliament where he was criticized by rivals, noted Reuters.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/greece-launch-drones-temperature-sensors-better-fight-wildfires-pm-2023-08-31/

He said authorities had initiated steps to acquire more than 100 drones to monitor wildfires in real time. There are also plans to install temperature sensors at archaeological sites and high-risk forests, while some 500 forest scientists and 1,000 more firefighters will be hired soon, Mitsotakis said.

Environmentalists who advocate stronger international action to curb climate change have accused Greek authorities of spending more funds on extinguishing fires than on prevention, the news agency said.

Mitsotakis said tens of millions of euros were spent in wildfire prevention this year but that was still not enough and that this year there were never before seen dimensions adding to the problem.

“Is the climate crisis an alibi for everything? No, it’s not,” he told lawmakers, adding that global warming had helped intensify wildfires that most of the time had been started by human negligence or arson.

In a post on social media platform X, the Copernicus Emergency Management Service said the Evros fire had ravaged at least 812.6 square kilometers (313.8 square miles), larger than New York City’s 778.2 square kilometers (300.5 square miles) the report added.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said at least 30 percent of Greece’s protected Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli Forest had been lost. Mitsotakis said he would ask European experts to assess the causes of the fire and suggest ways to help the forest grow back.