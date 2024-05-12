Society

ATHENS – At the same time Greece is luring more luxury resorts grabbing up public beach space, the New Democracy government said it will also use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help identify businesses doing the same.

The New Democracy government – as did those before – allows businesses to lease up to 50 percent of public beaches although that’s in violation of the Constitution but hasn’t been tested by local municipalities or environmental groups.

In practice, that has seen many businesses occupying more than the space they leased – including 100 percent of beaches – and trying to bar non-paying customers and pushing them to rent umbrellas and sunbeds.

Luxury resorts along Athens’ coast and otherwise have essentially created private beaches and charge hundreds of dollars a day to rent facilities on public beaches while the government is targeting smaller businesses.

Much of Greece’s prime beach areas have been taken over and the government is trying to attract more high-end resorts catering to the rich, primarily tourists and foreigners while Greeks on some islands in 2023 began protest movements.

In early June, the Ministry of Digital Governance will join with the University of the Aegean to use AI and satellites to monitor 7,900 beaches and track whether there are violations.

It wasn’t said what will happen to violators or whether the resorts would effectively be exempted although the ministry said the program is a pilot test to determine how to stymie beach takeovers.

The scheme though will only target leased beaches not others around the coastline or islands where businesses not paying leases have taken over some beaches although a show crackdown in the summer of 2023 went after some of them.

There are 6,500 beaches listed in the system, with 1,200 under lease until May 31 and the ministry said it would use AI to take satellite photos three times to find violators who sometimes have been tipped off to avoid being caught.

AI will supplement the MyCoast app that was recently introduced, allowing members of the public to file a complaint if they see beaches being taken over

The application can be downloaded free of charge through the App Store and through the Play Store and was downloaded by more than 10,000 people who filed 265 complaints, but there were no reports of any penalties.

