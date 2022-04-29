x

April 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Society

Greece Will Suspend Need for EU COVID Pass on May 1

April 29, 2022
By The National Herald
(NY Governor s Press Office via AP, File)
(NY Governor s Press Office via AP, File)

ATHENS – Greece’s advisory panel of doctors and scientists gave the okay for the New Democracy government to suspend a requirement that European Union tourists must have a so-called Green Pass, further easing health measures.

That will begin on May 1, with masks coming off in June as Greece reaches out further to foreign visitors to come and boost the economy, relaxing restrictions so much that there’s worry COVID could come back harder in the autumn.

The panel also said it was now okay to have 100 percent capacity in sports stadiums and indoor venues like concert halls although only the vaccinated are allegedly allowed, no word whether anyone is stopping anti-vaxxers.

Also, there will be fewer tests needed for unvaccinated employees reaping the benefits that the fully vaccinated brought after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis backed off a pledge to consider mandatory shots.

The result has been to make life in Greece look almost normal again although the pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it might never – and several dozen people are dying daily and hundreds of patients on ventilators in public hospital Intensive Care Units (ICUs) as well.

But Health Minister Thanos Plevris also said all bets would be off if the Coronavirus worsens, bringing some confusion as to whether the government would be going back and forth.

RELATED

Sciences
Greece Tries to Calm Parents Anxious Over Acute Hepatitis Strain

ATHENS - A warning to medical officials to check for the presence of a dread acute hepatitis of unknown aetiology, which has caused global worry, succeeded in raising anxiety in Greek parents.

Society
Athens Metro, Trams to Run on Sunday Schedules May 1
Society
Greece: 7,463 New COVID Cases on Friday, 34 Deaths

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Heat Wave Scorches India’s Wheat Crop, Snags Export Plans

NEW DELHI — An unusually early, record-shattering heat wave in India has reduced wheat yields, raising questions about how the country will balance its domestic needs with ambitions to increase exports and make up for shortfalls due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings