Greece Will Suspend Need for EU COVID Pass on May 1

Society

ATHENS – Greece’s advisory panel of doctors and scientists gave the okay for the New Democracy government to suspend a requirement that European Union tourists must have a so-called Green Pass, further easing health measures.

That will begin on May 1, with masks coming off in June as Greece reaches out further to foreign visitors to come and boost the economy, relaxing restrictions so much that there’s worry COVID could come back harder in the autumn.

The panel also said it was now okay to have 100 percent capacity in sports stadiums and indoor venues like concert halls although only the vaccinated are allegedly allowed, no word whether anyone is stopping anti-vaxxers.

Also, there will be fewer tests needed for unvaccinated employees reaping the benefits that the fully vaccinated brought after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis backed off a pledge to consider mandatory shots.

The result has been to make life in Greece look almost normal again although the pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it might never – and several dozen people are dying daily and hundreds of patients on ventilators in public hospital Intensive Care Units (ICUs) as well.

But Health Minister Thanos Plevris also said all bets would be off if the Coronavirus worsens, bringing some confusion as to whether the government would be going back and forth.