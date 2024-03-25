x

March 25, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Society

Greece Will Restore Ottoman Mosque, Mausoleum of Rhodes’ Conqueror

March 24, 2024
By The National Herald
OTTOMAN-MOSQUE
Greek Ministry of Culture

An Ottoman-era monument on Rhodes, that includes a mosque, tomb and burial ground of an Admiral who was a key figure in conquering the island during the Turkish occupation, is being restored by Greece’s Ministry of Culture.

The project, with a total budget of 400,000 euros ($432,414, is financed by the Recovery and Resilience Fund and is being carried out by the Ephorate of Antiquities of the Dodecanese. Greece earlier paid for a mosque built in Athens.

The complex is named for Murat Reis, who was born and buried there and is a UNESCO world site although a reminder of the brutal occupation that lasted 400 years but failed to subjugate Greeks, who kept their culture and language, largely due to the Church.

“The Murat Reis Mosque, which has remained closed since 2000, is a very important monument of local Muslim history. It is a special example of architecture, which combines characteristics of the Ottoman Baroque era with Egyptian and neoclassical elements,” Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni said.

https://balkaninsight.com/2024/03/22/greece-preserves-its-ottoman-local-history/

The eight-acre complex was built in the 17th Century on the northern end of Rhodes town, outside the medieval walls on the seafront, where it was also the town’s administrative center, noted Balkan Insight..

Murat Reis was an important admiral under Sultan Suleyman the Magnificent. The Admiral’s tomb became an object of worship and reverence for the Muslim population of the island as well as the people living across the sea on the Anatolian coast.

The complex was built by Ebu Berk Pasha and then rebuilt in 1797-98 by Murabit Hasan Bey. It includes a mosque, a tomb, a purification fountain, a “tekke”  (hermitage of dervishes), the guardian’s residence, and cemetery with seven domed mausoleums.

The mosque, despite sustaining damage over the centuries, particularly during the Italian bombardment of 1912, is in relatively good condition and does not face serious structural problems, the site said.

The main problems are related to the aging of the materials, the moisture in the masonry, and the corrosive conditions of the area due to its proximity to the sea. The mausoleum of Mehmed Shakib Pasha collapsed in 2013 due to bad weather, but the causes of the collapse were found in its construction of the monument, aging and failure of materials. According to the inscription on the tomb, Mehmed Shakib Pasha died in 1894. The mausoleum in its current form was built after 1927 during the Italian occupation, Greece undergoing numerous conquests.

According to the Egyptian Journal of Archaeological and Restoration Studies, Mehmed Shakib Pasha was a Governor of Egypt who was exiled to Rhodes, where he and his wife died on the same day in 1909. They were both buried in the mausoleum.

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis on CTV: “We are going from one record to another in investments, Greece has turned the page” (Video)

MONTREAL- In his interview on the CTV television network, following his meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, where the strengthening of bilateral relations was emphasized and the agreement for the delivery of seven state-of-the-art firefighting aircraft was signed, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis focused on the significant improvement in the economic climate and the increasing attraction of investments to Greece Just before the European elections in June, the Prime Minister emphasized, “For the first time, we will give the opportunity to our diaspora, those who have the right to vote in Greece, to utilize the postal vote to participate in the European elections.

Politics
Joint Statement by PMs Mitsotakis, Trudeau in Montreal
Politics
Greek Government Denies Tampering Audio of Deadly Tempe Train Crash

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Russia Detains Suspects in an Attack that Left at Least 143 Dead in a Moscow Concert Hall

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities detained 11 people, state media reported Saturday, after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow in a grisly attack that left at least 143 people dead.

MILWAUKEE  — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and a season-high 19 rebounds, Khris Middleton recorded his second career triple-double and the Milwaukee Bucks trounced the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-93 on Sunday.

MONTREAL- In his interview on the CTV television network, following his meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, where the strengthening of bilateral relations was emphasized and the agreement for the delivery of seven state-of-the-art firefighting aircraft was signed, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis focused on the significant improvement in the economic climate and the increasing attraction of investments to Greece Just before the European elections in June, the Prime Minister emphasized, “For the first time, we will give the opportunity to our diaspora, those who have the right to vote in Greece, to utilize the postal vote to participate in the European elections.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Peter Angelos, owner of a Baltimore Orioles team that endured long losing stretches and shrewd proprietor of a law firm that won high-profile cases against industry titans, died Saturday.

MONTREAL - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau in Montreal on Sunday and attended the signing of an agreement for Greece's purchase of seven new state-of-the art firefighting aircraft (DHC-515).

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.