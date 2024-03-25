Greece Will Restore Ottoman Mosque, Mausoleum of Rhodes’ Conqueror

Society

An Ottoman-era monument on Rhodes, that includes a mosque, tomb and burial ground of an Admiral who was a key figure in conquering the island during the Turkish occupation, is being restored by Greece’s Ministry of Culture.

The project, with a total budget of 400,000 euros ($432,414, is financed by the Recovery and Resilience Fund and is being carried out by the Ephorate of Antiquities of the Dodecanese. Greece earlier paid for a mosque built in Athens.

The complex is named for Murat Reis, who was born and buried there and is a UNESCO world site although a reminder of the brutal occupation that lasted 400 years but failed to subjugate Greeks, who kept their culture and language, largely due to the Church.

“The Murat Reis Mosque, which has remained closed since 2000, is a very important monument of local Muslim history. It is a special example of architecture, which combines characteristics of the Ottoman Baroque era with Egyptian and neoclassical elements,” Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni said.

https://balkaninsight.com/2024/03/22/greece-preserves-its-ottoman-local-history/

The eight-acre complex was built in the 17th Century on the northern end of Rhodes town, outside the medieval walls on the seafront, where it was also the town’s administrative center, noted Balkan Insight..

Murat Reis was an important admiral under Sultan Suleyman the Magnificent. The Admiral’s tomb became an object of worship and reverence for the Muslim population of the island as well as the people living across the sea on the Anatolian coast.

The complex was built by Ebu Berk Pasha and then rebuilt in 1797-98 by Murabit Hasan Bey. It includes a mosque, a tomb, a purification fountain, a “tekke” (hermitage of dervishes), the guardian’s residence, and cemetery with seven domed mausoleums.

The mosque, despite sustaining damage over the centuries, particularly during the Italian bombardment of 1912, is in relatively good condition and does not face serious structural problems, the site said.

The main problems are related to the aging of the materials, the moisture in the masonry, and the corrosive conditions of the area due to its proximity to the sea. The mausoleum of Mehmed Shakib Pasha collapsed in 2013 due to bad weather, but the causes of the collapse were found in its construction of the monument, aging and failure of materials. According to the inscription on the tomb, Mehmed Shakib Pasha died in 1894. The mausoleum in its current form was built after 1927 during the Italian occupation, Greece undergoing numerous conquests.

According to the Egyptian Journal of Archaeological and Restoration Studies, Mehmed Shakib Pasha was a Governor of Egypt who was exiled to Rhodes, where he and his wife died on the same day in 1909. They were both buried in the mausoleum.