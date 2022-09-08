x

September 8, 2022

Greece Will Repay First Bailout Loans Early – 12 Years After

September 8, 2022
By The National Herald
Greece Energy Saving
FILE - People admire the view of the city of Athens with the Greek Parliament on the left and the ancient Acropolis hill on the right, on Aug. 10 , 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

ATHENS – Greece will – early – repay some 2.7 billion euros ($2.7 billion) from a first international bailout of 110 billion euros ($110.07 billion) given in 2010, that became three for 326 billion euros ($326.21 billion) that ended in 2018.

The repayment will be to Eurozone countries who put up the cash, mainly Germany, and insisted on harsh austerity measures in return to make sure their banks would be taken care of first.

“We plan to repay earlier 2.7 billion euros ($2.7 billion) of GLF (Greek Loan Facility) loans due in 2023,” a Greek Finance Ministry official not named told the news agency Reuters, the New Democracy government hoping to reach market grade status.

This will be the first time it has repaid its eurozone bailout debt ahead of schedule, the report said, part of a strategy to speed an economic recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.

“In that way we will smooth out the maturity profile of our debt and lower our borrowing needs for next year in a rising interest rate environment,” the official added, the bailouts needed to prevent an economic crash caused by generations of wild overspending and patronage hiring for political favors.

Greece earlier paid off another of the first lenders, the Washington-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) that had put up 28 billion euros ($28.02 billion) between 2010-14, repaying that batch two years earlier.

Eurozone countries provided Greece with 53 billion euros ($53.03 billion) in GLF loans during its first bailout, maturities going to 2014, this payment bringing to 8 billion euros ($8.01 billion) the total returned, the report added.

Despite expectations of at least 4 percent growth, Greece is struggling to get better rates for borrowing, with costs in the 10-year debt zone tripling since the beginning of 2022.

Greece has a cash buffer of about 39 billion euros ($39.03 billion,) enough to cover borrowing needs for at least two years without tapping international bond markets and borrowed some 7 billion euros ($7 billion) in bond sales this year.

