EU Planning Red Sea Naval Mission, Greece Seeks Leadership Role

File - Houthi fighters march during a rally of support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and against the U.S. strikes on Yemen outside Sanaa on Jan. 22, 2024. Attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels have unraveled a key global trade route, forcing vessels into longer and more costly journeys around Africa. (AP Photo)
BRUSSELS – The European Union is preparing a naval mission in the Red Sea “within three weeks to help defend cargo ships against attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen that are hampering trade and driving up prices, the bloc’s top diplomat said,” on January 31 according to the Associated Press. Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias announced the same day that his country “will offer to assume command of the European Mission in the Red Sea, announced on Wednesday in Brussels” according to ANA/MPA.
“EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he wants the mission to be up and running by Feb. 17,” the AP reports, and “officials say that seven EU countries are ready to provide ships or planes. Belgium has already committed to send a frigate. Germany is expected to do the same.”
Dendias stated in Brussels: “we will discuss the European Mission in the Red Sea and I will propose, I will offer, that Greece assume command of the operation and also offer the Larissa Headquarters as the Mission’s headquarters.”
“This is the purpose: protection of the ships. Intercepting of the attacks against the ships. Not participating in any kinds of actions against the Houthis. Only blocking the attacks of the Houthis,” Borrell told reporters before chairing a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels.
AP reports that “the ministers were expected to decide later Wednesday which member country should lead the naval effort – France, Greece and Italy are vying for that role – and where the mission’s headquarters should be based.
Borrell said “many European firms asked us to do that because their business model is suffering a lot due to the high increase in cost and having to go down to South Africa… It’s affecting prices, it’s affecting inflation. So, it’s a natural endeavor for us to try to avoid this risk.”
Last week, “U.S. and British forces bombed multiple targets in eight locations used by the Iranian-backed Houthis. It was the second time the two allies have conducted coordinated retaliatory strikes on the rebels’ missile-launching capabilities,” AP noted, adding that, “the Houthis have waged a persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October.”
GREECE SEEKS DEFENSE INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES
Dendias also said in Brussels that, “today we will discuss… the European Defense Industry, something that Greece is particularly interested in. On the one hand, in order to see what opportunities there are for strengthening the Hellenic Defense Industry, but also to examine what compatabilities can be created for the Greek Defense Innovation System, which we are trying to create.”
(Material from the Associated Press and ANA/MPA was used in this report)
