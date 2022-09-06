Greece Will Loan Back NY Museum 161 Stolen Cycladic Figures

Culture

ATHENS – In a deal clouding ownership of the country’s antiquities, Greece has agreed to loan back to New York’s Metropolitan Museum 161 Cycladic figures somehow spirited out and winding up in the hands of billionaire Leonard Stern.

Under the agreement ratified at the committee level in the Greek Parliament, the figures will be returned to Greece in batches of 15 every five years but after a year’s stay at the Cycladic Museum will be sent back to the Met for 10 years.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, who has denounced the British Museum for refusing to return the Parthenon Marbles that were stolen off the Acropolis more than 200 years ago, secretly negotiated the agreement for two years, said the site HellasPostsen.

And while the agreement stipulates that Greece is the owner, she indicated that it’s a clouded deal that won’t see them all back until near the end of the century, which could complicate the argument against the British Museum.

While by law all antiquities belong to the state she said that, “The law does not state that the Greek state is the sole owner, as ownership can be provided to others as well,” possibly opening the door for the British Museum to make its further claim.

The New Democracy government pushed the deal that was denounced in a parliament committee by opponents, led by the major opposition SYRIZA – which while in power dropped a suit to get the Marbles back.

The Leftists, along with the KKE Communists and tiny MeRA25 rejected the complicate ownership-loan deal while PASOK and the ultra-nationalist Hellenic Solution said they wouldn’t take a stand until it comes to a vote in the full Parliament, said Kathimerini.

Once the Parliament where New Democracy has a majority rams the agreement through the first 15 figures dated from 3300-1100 BC will be sent to Greece, the expenses paid by the Met, and be on exhibit at the Cycladic Museum before being sent back to New York.

There, the treasures owned by Greece will remain on loan until 2034 and then be sent back trickle by trickle over the decades, although the agreement runs out in 2049 and the state said it has the right to extend it.

Rival parties said Mendoni’s deal effectively cedes away the right of Greek ownership of antiquities in an unprecedented move after she had been so demonstrative that the British Museum was holding stolen goods.

Mendoni said that, “The bill will bring back to Greece 161 antiquities that we did not know existed, were not registered at any ministry department, and therefore we would never have acquired or claimed,” the paper reported.

She dismissed critics saying that the government could have launched proceedings for their repatriation, as she also argued that, “Why should Greece claim through the courts a collection that is being given to it.”

She said that the agreement does not bar Greece from demanding other antiquities that may be found in other countries although it may set a precedent for them to say that based on what she said that Greece is not the sole owner anymore.

PLUNDERED GOODS

The rare figurines were donated to the Institute of Ancient Greek Culture in Delaware, with the provision that they will be shown at the Metropolitan Museum before returning to Greece over the coming years.

Mendoni said showing them at the Met will promote Greece’s cultural heritage – which is what the British Museum said about keeping the Parthenon Marbles there – and as she added that the Met will have to abide by Greek archaeological laws.

The ministry has not signed an agreement with a donor, but with the legal entity which received the donation, Mendoni insisted, also adding that any disagreements will be resolved at Greek courts.

It’s not clear how Stern got the antiquities and Hellaspostsen said that he wanted to donate them directly to the Met, but officials there informed the Greek government about the antiquities it doesn’t know existed nor who stole them, and that he would be invited to attend a ceremony at the Greek museum unveiling them.

Government spokesman Yannis Oikonomou said the deal will recognize Greece’s ownership of the 161 artifacts from the Early Bronze Age Cycladic civilization that were given to the Delaware Greek institute.

He didn’t name the American collector but two people with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press that the artifacts were from the collection of Stern, an 84-year-old pet supplies and real estate businessman and philanthropist.

“Many of (the pieces) are extremely rare or even unique examples of the art and artisanship of the 3rd millennium B.C. Cycladic civilization, and offer new data to scientific knowledge of the period,” Oikonomou said.

He provided no details on how the works had been excavated and exported from Greece, or from where they came and said they were “unknown” artifacts, archaeologists saying that antiquities of unspecified provenance are usually plundered and therefore devoid of any useful information on their function and cultural significance that a legitimate excavation would have provided.

Oikonomou said the agreement, which avoids any legal dispute or payment by the Greek government, could serve as a model for further restitutions despite the potential for holders of other Greek antiquities to seek the same kind of arrangement.

“This creates a procedure and a means that encourages other collectors of Greek antiquities to make similar moves … that don’t carry the disadvantages of a court process,” he said.

The Cycladic civilization flourished in the Cyclades island group of the Aegean Sea roughly between 3000-2000 B.C. It’s best known for the iconic white marble figurines of naked female forms that inspired artists including Pablo Picasso.

Their huge popularity among private collectors and museums worldwide sparked an orgy of unlawful excavations across the Cyclades in the 20th Century although Greek officials for decades have tried to get them back, after being sold for millions of dollars.

