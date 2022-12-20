x

December 20, 2022

Greece Will Let Non-EU Nationals Have Easier Entry, Exit Rules

December 20, 2022
By The National Herald
Venizelos
FILE - Eleftherios Venizelos airport in Spata, near Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – While trying to keep out refugees and migrants, Greece is going to ease entry and exit rules for non-European Union nationals who in 2023 will be eligible to exit and re-enter the country, under certain conditions.

That Ministry of Citizen Protection said it is designed to further ease the travel process for foreign citizens from third countries, reported the site SchengenVisaInfo.com.

In order to leave the country and enter again during 2023 third-country nationals must be holders of valid passports or other travel documents recognised by Greek authorities and requirements including proof of completion of all documents for the initial granting or renewal of a residence permit in line and showing a certificate of legal residence following Greek law.

“In addition, their re-entry to Greece is allowed until 12-31-2023, as long as they have left our country between 01-01-2022 and 12-31-2022, are the holders of the above documents and have not been issued in between a rejecting or revoking decision on their application for the grant/renewal of a residence permit or the special certificate of legal residence, respectively,” the statement also noted.

“In an effort to address the negative effects of the economic crisis in Greece, the Code of Migration and Integration attempts to institutionalise a series of Immigration Advisory Committees reflecting on the important role of social inclusion,” the ministry said, the site also reported.

