Greece Will Keep Anti-Profiteering Law to Stop Food Price Gouging

December 19, 2023
By The National Herald
A customer shops at an Athens supermarket. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
FILE - A customer shops at an Athens supermarket. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – An anti-gouging law aimed at preventing companies from profiteering off high food prices in Greece will continue in 2024 as surveys show high prices are a major issue for consumers and the New Democracy government.

Development Minister Kostas Skrekas said it’s part of the aim “to provide the tools to control phenomena of profiteering,” after Greece has fined some multinationals for unfairly high prices in supermarkets.

“Businesses reduce prices for the consumer to have access to products necessary for the holidays. The main priority of our government has been and still is to ensure that the family table will be full,” the minister said.

He said that inspections of the markets is being stepped up ahead of Christmas to make sure companies, particularly international conglomerates, aren’t taking advantage of the situation.

“We will impose heavy fines whenever necessary, which will be announced,” he said in a warning that inspectors would be looking and wouldn’t be lax over the holiday period of heavy shopping.

That came after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis led a meeting at the Interagency Market Control Unit headquarters and was briefed on the market inspections and measures to discourage unfair practices in the market.

“The Christmas basket will be another tool which will help us to keep the price of Christmas dinner down,” the prime minister said, adding that this Christmas the focus will be on meat products, especially, “so that we see – why not? – prices that are lower than those we had last Easter.”

It was noted that more than 21,000 inspections have taken place in 2023, with a focus on unfair profiteering and illegal trade, resulting in the imposition of fines exceeding 10.5 million euros ($11.51,) about double those in 2022.

In terms of the Permanent Price Reduction measure, it was noted that 1,286 products have been included so far, 90 percent of which are branded, greatly exceeding the original targets.

In November, trying to get at companies keeping supermarket prices high and hitting Greek households hard, Greece fined the United Kingdom conglomerate Unilever 1 million euros ($1.07 million) for profiteering “unfairly.”

Greece went after Unilever at the same time that many brand products have soared in price, some nearly doubling, and Greek brands have also raised prices, some over shortages caused by summer wildfires and floods.

“We are determined to enforce the law to prevent profiteering and to stimulate healthy competition, for the benefit of the Greek family,” he said, with foods having a Value Added Tax (VAT) of 13-24 percent already.

“Everyone must realize how critical the situation is and the difficulty for households to access basic consumer goods. Dealing with inflation, and especially the inflation of greed, is primarily a matter of social responsibility but also of ensuring the cohesion of society. Checks will continue and fines will be issued without hesitation. The battle with accuracy is ongoing and ongoing. We are not complacent,” he added, reported Just Food.

ATHENS - An anti-gouging law aimed at preventing companies from profiteering off high food prices in Greece will continue in 2024 as surveys show high prices are a major issue for consumers and the New Democracy government.

