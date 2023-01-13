x

January 13, 2023

Greece Will Continue to Demand the Return of the Parthenon Marbles, Mendoni Says

January 13, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΑΠΟΔΟΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΔΕΚΑ ΠΑΡΘΕΝΩΝΕΙΩΝ ΘΡΑΥΣΜΑΤΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΕΘΝΙΚΟ ΑΡΧΑΙΟΛΟΓΙΚΟ ΜΟΥΣΕΙΟ, ΣΤΟ ΜΟΥΣΕΙΟ ΤΗΣ ΑΚΡΟΠΟΛΗΣ(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Culture Minister Lina Mendoni addresses an event for the return of fragments of the sculptures from the National Archaeological Museum of Greece to the Acropolis Museum, on Monday, January 3 2022. (Photo: Giorgos Kontarinis/ Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – “Greece will continue to demand the return of the Parthenon Marbles to Athens and their reunification with the Parthenon. At all levels, both on the level of public opinion but also via the processes of UNESCO,” Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni said on Friday in an interview with SKAI radio station.

According to Mendoni, the statement made by her British counterpart “does not end any discussion on the issue, since, essentially, the Prime Minister had in his briefing to the President of the Republic put the issue in its absolutely correct dimensions. There is communication. There are contacts, as I wrote recently. A negotiation is very difficult, but it is not impossible.”

“The British Culture Minister is currently conveying her country’s fixed position but the Greek side will continue to apply pressure without moving from its own red lines, from its own fixed position,” she added.

